Broadway Parlays JUCO Series Success Into Pro Career

No matter how far up the baseball ladder Taylor Broadway climbs, he says he’ll never forget playing in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III World Series in Greeneville.

Broadway is now a pitcher for the Birmingham Barons, the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. But just a few years ago, he was batting cleanup while playing third base and pitching for Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, that won the world series at Tusculum University’s Pioneer Park in 2017 and finished runner-up in 2018.

“Getting a to come out to Greeneville was a really cool experience,” said Broadway, a Houston native. “All of it top to bottom – even the 15-hour bus ride – those are memories I’ll have forever. We had a lot of fun and winning it all in 2017 was great.

“I had never been to Tennessee before that. It was really cool. The hospitality was great, it was a great college baseball postseason atmosphere and the facilities were incredible. Playing in that stadium as a JUCO player was a lot of fun.”

Players from eight teams from across the country will be making similar memories during the 2022 JUCO D-III World Series that gets under way at Pioneer Park on Saturday morning.

Caldwell Tech Community College of Lenoir, N.C., is top seed for this year’s series.

The double-elimination tournament opener slated for 9:30 a.m. Saturday will pit the No. 3 seed Northern Essex Knights of Haverhill, Mass. (41-2) against the No. 6 seed Herkimer College Generals (34-5) of Herkimer, N.Y.

That game will be followed at 1 p.m. by the No. 2 seed Rowan College-Gloucester Roadrunners (41-7) out of New Jersey taking on the No. 7 seed Oakton Community College Owls of Des Plaines, Ill.

Two evening games are set Saturday, with the top seeded Cobras of Caldwell Tech (46-7) out of Hudson, N.C., meeting the No. 8 seed St. Cloud Tech Cyclones (46-8) of St. Cloud, Minn. at 4:30 p.m.

The finale of the day will start at 8 p.m. and will have the No. 4 seed Niagara County Thunder Wolves of Sanborn, N.Y., (49-9) vs. the No. 5 seed Dallas-Eastfield (44-10) Harvesters of Mesquite, Tex.

Tournament passes are available for $40, or one-day tickets will be offered for $10. The World Series is a project of the Sports Council of the Greene County Partnership.

After twice playing for Tyler in the world series in Greeneville, Broadway moved on to the Southeastern Conference where he was a standout relief pitcher for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Broadway had his best season at Ole Miss as a senior in 2021, posting a 4-3 record and a 3.44 earned run average with a school record 16 saves. In 30 appearances, he pitched 49⅔ innings, gave up 46 hits, walked nine and struck out 66.

For that effort, Broadway earned All-America honors from Baseball America and NCBWA.

“After the first world series playing for Tyler in Greeneville, being successful and winning the national championship definitely created a lot more interest from four-year colleges and scouts and stuff like that,” Broadway said. “Anytime you make it to a postseason like that, it just creates more exposure for you and your teammates to ultimate move on to the next level.”

Broadway followed up his senior season at Ole Miss with being selected by the White Sox in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft and has spent the past two summers in the minor leagues.

This season for Birmingham, he’s 1-0 with a save and a 5.94 ERA in 14 relief appearances. In 16⅔ innings, he’s given up 22 hits, walked five and struck out 20.

Broadway and the Barons are playing in Chattanooga this weekend and will open a six-game series at the Tennessee Smokies in Kodak at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“Every level, there has to be a learning curve,” the 25-year-old Broadway said. “Everybody’s not going to walk into the next level and immediately have a bunch of success. There are going to be peaks and valleys.

“I just got moved up to Double-A this year and I’ve run into some struggles here and there. But that’s part of it. That’s baseball. But I’ve had a great experience thus far with professional baseball, getting to meet new guys, getting to be around and pick the brains of coaches and players who have played in the big leagues. This is something I’ve wanted to do my whole life and getting to live it out is a dream come true. I’m just trying to soak it all in. And hopefully one day I’ll be in the big leagues.”