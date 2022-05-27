ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chuckey, TN

Chuckey-Doak's Fletcher To Play Baseball At Milligan

By By J.D. VAUGHN Assistant Sports Editor
 4 days ago

AFTON — Sitting on top of the Chuckey-Doak High School sign for a graduation photoshoot, Wade Fletcher suddenly got a phone call.

Milligan head baseball Skyler Barnett simply wanted to catch up and congratulate Fletcher on Chuckey-Doak’s regular season conference championship.

In response, Fletcher gave Barnett his verbal commitment, which the Chuckey-Doak senior announced on Twitter a few days later. And on Friday, Fletcher officially signed to further his education and his baseball career at Milligan University.

“I had been praying about it a lot, asking God what was right, what I should do,” Fletcher said. “He pointed me in that direction.”

The timing of Barnett’s phone call gave Fletcher the answer he’d sought.

Fletcher is no stranger to the Milligan campus, even before his official visit in January. He’d spent his childhood looking up to student-athletes who took their talents to the collegiate level. Fletcher even grew up going to church with a Milligan graduate, current North Greene head basketball and volleyball coach Sam Tarlton.

“Seeing him go to Milligan and everything, that put a little bit of a fire in me then,” Fletcher recalled. “(Going to Milligan) was always fun. Good atmosphere, good people, pretty close to home.”

Fletcher had gained exposure playing in showcases with his travel baseball team. Though he didn’t realize it at the time, the Milligan coaching staff had watched him play in a showcase at Mars Hill University.

But when the Buffaloes coaches came to see Fletcher again at Johnson City’s TVA Credit Union Ballpark, he took notice and personally thanked them. Fletcher then learned from his travel ball coach that the Buffaloes had expressed interest. And when Fletcher reached out, Milligan promptly responded.

From there, Fletcher had his sights set on the Northeast Tennessee school before announcing his verbal commitment in May.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” Fletcher said. “If you put your mind to something, you can do anything.”

A pitcher and infielder for Chuckey-Doak, Fletcher will join a Buffaloes baseball team which just posted a 36-21 overall mark, their first 30-win season since 2010. He intends to major in business at Milligan.

Fletcher batted .370 his senior year for the Black Knights with a .535 on-base percentage, helping Chuckey-Doak win its first conference title and district tournament since 2002. Of his 27 hits, 12 went for extra bases — nine home runs, a triple and two doubles. He batted in 34 runs and crossed home 37 times himself while drawing 23 walks. Not to mention, he stole 22 bases in 23 attempts for a 95.65 percentage.

“It’s been such a fun year. We played a different brand of baseball that nobody has seen in years here at Chuckey-Doak,” Fletcher said. “It means a lot for me to be able to put on for this community, to entertain people, to see the joy on these people’s faces that hadn’t been around in a while, that was a big thing for us.”

