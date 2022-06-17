90 Day Fiancé season 9: release date, cast and everything we know about the reality series

90 Day Fiancé season 9 is back on the airways, and fans couldn’t be more excited.

As the foundation that anchors all things 90 Day , viewers are again captivated by the ups and downs of seven couples trying to take their love to the next level. While the series features mostly new pairs that haven’t yet made an appearance on TLC, there is one couple in particular that's instantly recognizable.

Here’s everything we know about 90 Day Fiancé season 9.

When is the next 90 Day Fiancé season 9 episode

90 Day Fiancé returned for season 9 on Sunday, April 17 at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. Between Miona's fashion choices, Mohamed's cringeworthy comments about wanting Yve to be more like his mom and Patrick's faux pas of insulting women , this season is certainly proving to be quite interesting. Oh, and check out why fans are not happy with newcomer Emily .

The next new episode airs on Sunday, June 19, at 8 pm ET/PT on TLC. The episode is titled "First Look: In the Ring," and here is the synopsis:

"First Look -- Pat and Thaís fight over finances. Jibri's parents shift his mind on marriage. Bini enters the MMA arena. Bilal blindsides Shaeeda. Kara goes drinking without Guillermo. Emily reveals a wedding purchase she made in secret."

Looking at the preview for this week, Bilal and Shaeeda are talking about the "P" word. Prenups.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast

The 90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast sees six new couples navigate the K-1 Visa process in the hopes of ending their 90 days in marriage. Fans of the 90 Day universe will be especially interested in knowing that these six TLC newbies are joined by 90 Day veterans, Ariela and Biniyam. Those that watched the "Tell All" for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will recall that Biniyam managed to get his K-1 Visa, so the couple’s relationship journey picks up from there.

Here is a full list of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 cast:

Ariela, 30 (Princeton, NJ) and Biniyam, 31 (Ethiopia)

Patrick, 31 (Austin, Texas) and Thais, 25 (Brazil)

Yve, 48 (Albuquerque, NM) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)

Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, SD) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)

Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Mo.) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)

Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)

Emily, 29 (Salina, Kan.) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Want to know more about each couple, click here to read what we found out.

90 Day Fiancé season 9 trailer

Judging by the trailer, 90 Day Fiancé season 9 looks like it won’t disappoint fans of the show and 90 Day franchise. The fact that Biniyam’s sister Wish throws red wine in Ariella’s face intrigues us enough to want to watch.

How to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9

Fans in the US will be able to watch 90 Day Fiancé season 9 live when it starts airing on TLC. However, audience members in the UK, or those in the US who won’t be tuned into TLC, can watch new episodes on Discovery Plus with a subscription.

If you can’t wait to satisfy your 90 Day craving, be sure to check out 90 Day: The Single Life which is currently available.