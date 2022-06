A version of this letter was sent to the Elementary School Building Committee, The Town Council and The Town Manager on May 26, 2021. Imagine what could be done with the Wildwood school building if Fort River is chosen as the location of the new combined elementary school. While I do consider Fort River to be a better site for the new school, I want to focus on what the town could do in a vacated school left at Wildwood.

AMHERST, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO