Missouri State

Missouri Minute: State may offer employers child care funds; Edwardsville Amazon workers report little improvement

By MBA Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic caused many working parents to change jobs or quit entirely in order to care for their children, leaving many businesses short-staffed. A new state program could open the door for Missouri businesses to offer employees child care benefits. The budget for the next fiscal year calls for $10 million...

Missouri Minute: More Missouri businesses close within one year than national average; St. Louis jury awards LouFest vendor $875,000

Missouri businesses close within their first year of operation at a higher rate than the national average, according to a recent analysis. More than one out of every five businesses in the state shutters within its first year. But for businesses that can make it past the first year, the rate of failure drops in subsequent years. In farming news, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is looking to increase crop production amid ongoing shortages resulting partly from Russia's attack on Ukraine. One way the USDA hopes to boost output is by allowing landowners to terminate their contracts with the Conservation Reserve Program a year early in order to work their land now to plant crops. Lastly, in St. Louis, a jury awarded a LouFest vendor $875,000 in a lawsuit alleging mismanagement by the organizers of the defunct music festival. The annual festival ran from 2010 to 2017 but was canceled days before it was set to take place in 2018, dealing a blow to many vendors expecting to work the event.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri health agency appeals ruling requiring it to pay Planned Parenthood legal fees

Missouri’s health department is appealing a Cole County judge’s ruling that put the state on the hook to pay at least $170,000 in Planned Parenthood’s legal fees. The state intends to argue to the Missouri Court of Appeals in the Western District that Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem erred by awarding attorney’s fees and expenses to Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and denying the health department’s request to reopen the case and pursue additional discovery, according to the notice of appeal filed Wednesday by Deputy Solicitor General Maria Lanahan.
MISSOURI STATE

