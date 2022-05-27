ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

McDonald’s First Drive-Thru Was Made for Soldiers – Not Civilians

By JoBo
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCYMs_0fsufgnF00
Getty Images

It's hard to think that drive-thru's weren't always a thing. One man changed the game when he wanted the soldiers in his town to say, "I'm lovin' it!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cyzn5_0fsufgnF00
Getty Images

There's a chance that you don't remember McDonald's without the option of staying in your vehicle and receiving a delicious Quarter-pounder with cheese combo, golden fries, and a refreshing fountain drink. Maybe if you reach back into the memory bank, you CAN remember it, but it's so distant that it doesn't even seem real.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQ6g6_0fsufgnF00
Getty Images

Drive-thru's were around in the early 1970's, but they weren't a big part of the culture at that point. To think, cars didn't have the necessities back then. There were no drink holders that were standard in vehicles yet.

However, the concept was noticed by a McDonald's regional manager in Dallas, of those restaurants with drive-thru service in Oklahoma City. Thinking they were on to something, he got the OK from higher ups to renovate a McDonald's location in OKC for the first McDonald's drive-thru.

But it didn't actually start in Oklahoma City. The regional manager from Dallas was to design "a thoughtful garden-themed four-column portico to be attached to an Oklahoma City restaurant. It would be populated by a handful of McDonald’s characters, including a full-size Ronald McDonald statue that would take orders via speaker and microphone."

The concept eventually caught the ear of Sierra Vista, Arizona McDonald's owner David Rich. He was intrigued, because some of his best customers weren't allowed to order at the counter.

Soldiers from Fort Huachuca, just two miles from the Sierra Vista McDonald's, would drive by the restaurant while on duty instead of stopping in, as a standing order at the base prevented soldiers from wearing their uniforms in public.

You see, designing and building a thoughtful garden-themed four-column portico with the Ronald McDonald-equipped speaker would take time. Time that David Rich didn't have. Instead, he just pushed out a small portion of wall. He then installed a sliding window, low enough to be reached by vehicle, and big enough to pass burgers and fries through.

On Jan. 24, 1975, McDonald's, the world’s largest fast-food franchise, opened its first drive-through in Sierra Vista, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40TdWe_0fsufgnF00
Getty Images

Do Drive-Thru's Help Restaurants?

That's kind of a silly question, but I'm glad you asked!

Two months after the initial McDonald's drive-thru opened, the second opened in Tucker, Georgia. The long-planned Oklahoma City drive-thru finally opened that April. Sales jumped 40 percent in just two months!

The concept went "viral" before viral was even a thing, and by the end of 1979, nearly 2,700 of the 5,000 McDonald's restaurants in the country had drive-thrus, according to restaurant spokesperson Lisa McComb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G8bDW_0fsufgnF00
Google Maps

Is the Original Drive-Thru Still There?

Unfortunately, as time goes on, it's necessary to do renovations, or as you've probably seen, demolitions to build all-new McDonald's restaurants. In 1999, the original drive-thru and restaurant were set for demolition to make way for an updated McDonald's, this one with TWO drive-thru windows.

Before it was demolished, as much that could be dismantled and sold, was. Patrick Arbenz won a bid for windows, which he had zero need for. But his daughter, Debbie, had spent many McHours behind the drive-thru window, that he just had to have it. He presented it to her as a gift. It was eventually put into a local museum in Sierra Vista.

McDonald's drive-thru now accounts for 63% of business! So, Sierra Vista was the innovator for what the majority of the biggest fast food chain's moneymaker would be.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Copies a Burger King Menu Item

Ali vs. Frazier, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant, Coke vs. Pepsi, Red Sox vs. Yankees, Nick Saban vs. every coach who has ever worked for him, and, of course, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report versus Burger King represent some of the greatest rivalries in the world. Most rivalries, however, come with a begrudging respect.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Mashed

Another Fan-Favorite Item Just Came Back To Taco Bell For A Limited Time

Taco Bell has been in the news a lot lately, starting when the company confirmed the date of the Mexican Pizza's return, and continuing when, well, the internet wasn't very impressed by the Mexican Pizza after all. There's been so much focus on the Mexican Pizza and all of the surrounding drama that Taco Bell fans might have missed the return of another fan-favorite item, one that was so missed when it was originally removed from the chain's menu that more than 1,000 fans even signed a Change.org petition begging for the restaurant to bring it back. The item in question? Taco Bell's Toasted Cheddar Chalupa.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Drive Thru#Dallas#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Sierra Vista
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Throwback to the Mac! Retro pictures reveal McDonald's was VERY different in the '80s and '90s with burger seats, pizza on the menu and even branded ashtrays

Photographs of McDonald's restaurants and merchandise from the 1980s and 1990s have emerged online - showing items such as food-shaped chairs to Disney plates and even branded ashtrays,. The fast food chain's first branch was opened in 1955 in the US - and it's still exceedingly popular today. But these...
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

National Doughnut Day: Where to score freebies at Dunkin, Krispy Kreme and more

Doughnuts are among the most beloved handheld treats — they're literally full of possibilities! Doughnuts also appeal to all sorts of taste preferences, and come in everything from frosted to glazed to jelly-filled. With so much to love about them, it’s only fair that we honor this circular pastry with its own special day.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Is Starbucks Copying Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Concept?

In the world of fast food, you may start to notice that some things appear more or less the same. If a fast food company releases a popular menu item, then you can bet that everyone from McDonald's to Wendy's will jump on board with their own take on the same menu item. This isn't to say that this is stealing or bad marketing. Trying to replicate the success of another company isn't anything new in the world of fast food. After all, if it worked for the other guys, it could work for them!
RESTAURANTS
ComicBook

Taco Bell's Most Popular Item Has Returned

After a two-year hiatus, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza has officially returned. One of the chain's most beloved items, the Mexican Pizza was removed from all restaurant menus in 2020 as Taco Bell reworked its menu to promote efficiency in the times of a pandemic. Now, Taco Bell fiends can get their hands on the tasty item once again. Beginning Tuesday, May 17th, members of the Taco Bell Rewards program can order the pizza via the app for in-store or drive-thru pickup orders.
RESTAURANTS
TODAY.com

2-year-old shocks mom by ordering 31 McDonald’s cheeseburgers through DoorDash

Kids do and say the darndest things but one Texas mom got quite the surprise when her 2-year-old somehow ordered 31 (yes, 31) cheeseburgers from McDonald's on her phone. Kelsey Burkhalter Golden's son Barrett used her unlocked phone to order the $61.58 worth of McDonald's delivery from the restaurant, which is six miles from their home. After a $16 tip and app fees, the entire order was $91.70.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Taco Bell Menu Says Goodbye to the Mexican Pizza (Again)

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu in 2020 during the height of the covid pandemic. At the time, the chain had decided to simplify its menu because a much higher percentage of orders were delivery and takeout. Mexican Pizza did not make the cut, but it's very possible that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain knew it would get a wave of publicity from taking the fan-favorite item from its menu.
RESTAURANTS
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
53K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy