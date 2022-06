Today in Clark County, one in four people are unsure where their next meal is coming from. Share’s meal and nutrition programs help to address this need through our Backpack, Fresh Food Pantry, Food Box, Summer Meals, Outreach and Hot Meals programs, which collectively distribute more than 1.2 million pounds of food each year. You can help with a donation to Share’s annual Appeal for Meals June 5 to 11 at sharevancouver.org/mealappeal.

