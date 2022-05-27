Active investigation on West Seneca Street

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A traffic stop leads to two drug arrests. Two Cortland men, 27-year-old Kyle Dayton and 39-year-old Patrick Duffy, were pulled over on Route 13 in Cortlandville for traffic violations on Saturday. They were allegedly in possession of 87 glassine envelopes of heroin, methamphetamine, buprenorphine, packaging...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another endorsement for a candidate in New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District. Former Democratic Congressional Nominee Tracy Mitrano has announced her endorsement of Ithaca’s Josh Riley, citing the Democrat’s dedication to social and environmental justice, economic development, and campaign finance reform.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County have voted against a pair of proposals. On Thursday, legislators said nay to two efforts involving roof replacements on municipal buildings. One would’ve granted $42,000 to the Village of Marathon. The other would’ve given more than $62,000 to the Town of...
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
