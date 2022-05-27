Active investigation on West Seneca Street

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.

