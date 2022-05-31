ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Experts Say Comet That Split Apart In 1995 Could Produce Tau Herculids Meteor Storm On Memorial Day

By Chris Spears
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QB5uX_0fsu7bGb00

DENVER (CBS4) – If you live anywhere in the Americas, experts say there is the potential to see a rare meteor storm on Memorial Day. The Tau Herculid meteors may be visible as Earth passes through the remains of a comet that split apart in 1995. A meteor shower is classified as a meteor storm when at least 1,000 meteors per hour are produced.

Here in Colorado the predicted peak of the Tau Herculids is expected to be around 11 p.m. on Monday, May 30. But if the storm happens you may not be able to see it due to the weather. Colorado will be an unsettled weather pattern starting Sunday and lasting through at least Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IO7XD_0fsu7bGb00

(credit: KKTV)

According to EarthSky.org , the last meteor storm was the famous Leonid meteor storm of 1966. That storm produced meteors falling at a rate of 40 meteors per second. Witnesses said they felt like they had to clutch the ground because of the impression of Earth moving through space.

Universe Today

May 31st Could Be the Most Powerful Meteor Storm in Generations, or Nothing at All

Be sure to watch the skies on the last morning of May, for a possible Tau Herculid meteor outburst. If predictions hold true, we may be in for a rare meteor outburst from an obscure meteor shower on May 31st topping a thousand meteors per hour… or we may see nothing at all. Welcome to the wonderful world of meteor shower predictions and prognostications.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Eta Aquarid meteor shower peak will see 50 shooting stars per hour as Earth passes through Halley’s Comet tail

The largest meteor shower of 2022 so far is set to peak on Thursday and Friday, offering skygazers the best chance of the year to view shooting stars.Up to 50 meteors an hour will be visible around the world, weather permitting, with the best views of the celestial spectacle occurring just before dawn.The Eta Aquarids take place when the Earth passes through the tail of Halley’s Comet, which passes Earth every 76 years.The ‘shooting stars’ that appear are when dust, stones and other debris from the comet’s tail burn up in the Earth’s atmosphere.“Fast meteors can leave glowing ‘trains’...
ASTRONOMY
State
Colorado State
Fatherly

There’s a Meteor Shower Shooting Over Your Head Right Now

This month has already been really generous in terms of beautiful sky shows. We’ve had the flower Supermoon and a total lunar eclipse to watch already (that occurred at the same time!). But that’s not the last of the viewings from above. It turns out there’s a meteor shower happening right now — but you might not be able to see it. Here’s what you need to know.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomy team finds evidence of galactic metal shrouded in dust

A thorough understanding of galaxy evolution depends in part on an accurate measurement of the abundance of metals in the intergalactic medium—the space between stars—but dust can impede observations in optical wavelengths. An international team of astronomers at the University of California, Irvine, Oxford University in England, and other institutions uncovered evidence of heavier elements in local galaxies—found to be deficient in earlier studies—by analyzing infrared data gathered during a multiyear campaign.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists find strangely shaped trail coming out of comet

A strangely shaped dust trail has been spotted coming out of a comet.The dust trail was produced by one of the largest known outburst by a comet ever recorded, which was seen in 2007. The massive amount of particles ejected from the comet reflected so much sunlight that the brightness of the comet increased a million times, and it briefly became the brightest object in the solar system.That was just the latest in a history of the comet known as 17P/Holmes, which was first spotted during an outburst in 1892 .Now, scientists have plotted that history, finding that the particles...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

A 'meteor storm' of 1,000 shooting stars per hour may light up the skies over North America this week

Ready to embrace some meteoric uncertainty?The Tau Herculids meteor shower may light up the skies over North America on May 30 and 31. Or it may not. There's a chance we might pass through the thickest part of the comet fragment that is creating the debris, in which case the night skies will be filled with shooting stars.You can watch the possible tau Herculid meteor shower live online,...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

A meteor measuring more than 5,000ft wide is hurtling towards Earth this week

A meteor measuring a whopping 5,000 ft wide is heading towards Earth, Nasa has confirmed. The enormous asteroid named 7335 (1989 JA) is 1.1 miles (1.8km) in diameter and will head past Earth on Friday.It marks one of the biggest Near Earth Objects to pass by the planet in recent times and has been described as 'potentially hazardous' by Nasa.Thankfully though it’s unlikely to get closer to us than a distance of 2.5 million miles.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterNASA's Centre for Near Earth Object Studies has stated that the object will be heading past Earth at 29,348...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Have Found a Super-Earth Near The Habitable Zone of Its Star

The very tiny motion of a small star has revealed the presence of a super-Earth exoplanet, orbiting at a distance that is close to habitable. Around a faint red dwarf called Ross 508, located just 36.5 light-years away (yet too dim to be seen with the naked eye), astronomers have confirmed the existence of a world just 4 times the mass of Earth. Given what we know about planetary mass limits, that means the world is likely to be terrestrial, or rocky, rather than gaseous.
ASTRONOMY
DOPE Quick Reads

Monday's Meteor Shower Disappoints but Sparks Controversy Over Sending Intergalactic Messages to Extraterrestrial Beings

Astronomer Carl Sagan said, "In the deepest sense, the search for extraterrestrial intelligence is a search for ourselves." Memorial Day Monday's forecasted 'tau Herculid' meteor shower, combined with news of a new spiral galaxy, NGC 3344, located nearly 20 million miles away, illustrates humanity's continued obsession with probing into what may exist outside of current discoveries. The existence of 'intelligent life' has led to the creation of the research discipline "Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence" (SETI) and SETI Institute, which seeks to prove the existence of life in other galaxies. [i]
Astronomy
Science
Benzinga

A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Approaching Earth

A “potentially hazardous” XXL-sized asteroid traveling at approximately 30,000 miles per hour is expected to zoom by the Earth later this week — but unless it makes an unexpected left turn over Albuquerque, it is not expected to make contact with the planet. What Happened: According to...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Asteroid larger than Empire State Building heading for Earth and to make ‘close approach’ by Sunday, Nasa says

A giant asteroid is hurling towards Earth and will make a “close approach” on Sunday, Nasa has said.The space rock, 388945 (2008 TZ3), is about 490m wide — bigger than New York’s Empire State Building, which is around 440m tall — and has been classified as a “potentially hazardous asteroid” due to its predicted close passes.For comparison, researchers have estimated that the meteor that likely caused the 1908 Tunguska event in eastern Siberia, flattening entire forests, may have measured around 100m to 200m in diameter, while the one that wiped out the dinosaurs was about 10km to 15km wide.Space...
ASTRONOMY
US News and World Report

Horse Mutilated 55 Years Ago Gets New Life as Roadside Draw

HOOPER, Colo. (AP) — Judy Messoline steps into the garage and frowns at the horse skeleton. Snippy is long gone, dead 55 years now, the victim of something or someone. The tragedy remains a debate — though, not so much here in the San Luis Valley. Here in this sparsely populated valley of big, starry skies, there is a close consensus on just what happened at that gruesome scene pictured in publications worldwide in 1967.
HOOPER, CO
CBS Pittsburgh

Tau Herculids meteor shower lights up the night sky

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Did you see it?People across the nation could see a dazzling display in the sky overnight, thanks to a broken comet passing earth.The debris trails are of a broken comet called SW3. The comet became fragmented in 1995."The debris from SW3 will strike Earth's atmosphere very slowly, traveling at just 10 miles per second, which means much fainter meteors than those belonging to the eta Aquariids," Bill Cooke said before the meteor shower occurred. Cooke is the leader of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. "But North American stargazers are taking particular note this year because the tau Herculid radiant will be high in the night sky at the forecast peak time."One of KDKA's cameras, set up in North Park, captured some of the stunning light display.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Boston

"Once in a lifetime" meteor storm possible Monday night

BOSTON – Though it is far from a certainty, a "once in a lifetime" meteor storm is possible Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.The Tau Herculid meteors may be visible throughout North America as Earth passes through the remains of a comet that split apart in 1995. A meteor shower is classified as a meteor storm when at least 1,000 meteors per hour are produced."A couple of caveats with this. If this were to come to fruition it would be a once in a lifetime type meteor shower. One thousand per hour is a giant number. But...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

