Klamath County, OR

Friends of the Children kicks off campaign for new clubhouse

By ANNE KEYSER Special to the Herald, News
Herald and News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen-year-old Betsy has been coming to the Friends of the Children Clubhouse since she was 6. After more than a dozen failed foster-care placements, the teenager lives in a residential care facility, and the small gray house on Altamont Drive is the only place she feels she belongs and can explore...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 1

Herald and News

Community shows support at Memorial Day parade

The Klamath Falls community gathered downtown Monday morning for the Memorial Day parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The parade offered floats, horses and saluted the veterans who were present. “Parades like this really brings the community together,” attendee Kalani Kolii said. “The parade was great.”...
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG ANNOUNCES PASSING OF RETIRED K9 DORA

The City of Roseburg has announced the passing of retired K9 Dora, who served with the Roseburg Police Department, before being transferred to the Douglas County Jail. Dora was a two-year old Belgian Malinois when she joined RPD in October 2012 to partner with Master Officer Travis Dahl. She transferred to the Douglas County Jail in 2015 following the legalization of marijuana. Dora began working with Sergeant Chance Chastain at the jail, where all drugs including marijuana, are not allowed.
ROSEBURG, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Dogs have their day in Redmond

Dogs of all shapes and sizes took part in the inaugural Dogtown USA Canicross Dog and Jog Saturday at the fairgrounds in Redmond. It’s running with your four legged friend, a perfect fit for Central Oregon. “We wanted to do something with the community that’s dog oriented and introduce...
REDMOND, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Family fishing events June 4-5 during Free Fishing Weekend In Estacada, Eugene, Hebo, Forest Grove, Toledo, Silverton, Klamath Falls

SALEM, Ore.—Not only is fishing free in Oregon the weekend of June 4-5, ODFW and partners will bring all the gear you need to try it, too. With state Covid restrictions lifted, traditional Family Fishing events are back this year to coincide with Free Fishing Weekend the first weekend in June. At these events, ODFW staff, volunteers and partners provide all the fishing equipment (reels, rods, tackle, bait) and help teach new anglers how to rig their line, cast a rod, land a fish and identify their catch in ponds specially stocked for the weekend.
FOREST GROVE, OR
oregontoday.net

Memorial Day Flyovers in Southern Oregon, May 30

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. – The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon. F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 30. 11:00 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore. 11:10 a.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore. 11:20 a.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore. 11:25 a.m. Collier H Buffington Memorial Park, Gold Beach, Ore. 11:40 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore. 12:00 p.m. Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Medford, Ore. 12:05 p.m. Memory Gardens Memorial Park, Medford, Ore. 12:15 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore. All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies. The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd FW is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Carlson, Marcia Ann

Marcia Carlson, Monmouth, OR and formerly of Klamath Falls, OR passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living in Monmouth, OR. A memorial service was held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Heron Pointe Senior Living. Marcia Ann Carlson, the daughter of Perry F. Bosworth and Mary M. Maxon Crosley, was born August 17, 1937 in Webster City, IA. She graduated from Webster City High School in 1955. She married Garwin T. Carlson on September 9, 1955 in Webster City, IA. . She and her family lived in Iowa before moving west to Wyoming and finally settling in Klamath Falls in 1974. She retired from her administrative assistant position at OIT in Klamath Falls in 1993. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Garwin of Monmouth, Oregon; sons Randy(Emma) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; Scott(Miriam) Carlson of Stanhope, IA; Tom (Audrey) Carlson of Tucson, AZ; daughter Jolene(Bob) Trost of Dallas, OR; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Beth Ganseveld. Marcia had a love of quilting and she has wrapped up many family and friends with her love through her gifts of quilts. Cards may be sent to Garwin Carlson 504 Gwinn St E #108 Monmouth, OR 97361. Memorials may be sent to the Klamath Lake County Food Bank.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
sou.edu

Fire in Downtown Ashland Affects Community

On May 11, 2022, a fire broke out in the Ashland Plaza above Little Tokyo and Mountain Provisions, resulting in the destruction of two apartments and three offices. Luckily no one was harmed despite the damages caused to the buildings. One cat, Mimi, was rescued from the blaze by firefighters and returned to its owner.
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 5/30 Memorial Day – Jet Flyover Schedule, Eagle Point National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony, Boatnik Festival Highlights Today

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Memorial Day Jet Flyover Schedule for Southern Oregon. Fighter jets from the Oregon Air National Guard based in Klamath Falls will conduct Memorial...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE CITE WOMAN FOR ALLEGED PLANT THEFTS

Roseburg Police cited a woman after an alleged plant theft incident early Saturday. An RPD report said at 12:30 a.m. the 61-year old was found with multiple potted plants in her vehicle, next to the front doors of Bi-Mart, in the 1300 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The woman could not provide a receipt and store management wanted to pursue charges.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Society
lakecountyexam.com

Obituary: Denis John Lane

Denis John Lane, 68, died May 13, 2022, at St. Charles Hospital in Bend. Denis was born on Aug. 6, 1953, to John and Marie (Suty) Lane at the Lakeview Hospital. He was raised on the family ranch and attended grade school in Adel, graduating high school at Lakeview High with the class of 1971.Ê After high school, he attended TVCC for one year, but obligations to the ranch compelled him to return home. Denis had a burning desire to serve his country; unfortunately, it just wasn't meant to be with the ranch.
LAKEVIEW, OR
KDRV

Police ask for help finding White City drive-by shooter

WHITE CITY, Ore. -- Police are looking for suspects from a weekend drive-by shooting. They also are looking for the public's help finding those suspects. Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Public Information Officer Aaron Lewis says today police spent overnight hours looking for a suspect. He says nobody was injured by the shots.
WHITE CITY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 5/27 – Another Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office, Talent Hosting Event on 6/1 to Celebrate Receiving a $200,000 Grant to Rebuild Malmgren Garage

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Another Marijuana Search Warrant Served by Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: May 25, 2022 at 6:00 AM. REPORTING DEPUTY:...
TALENT, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Ask 10: What happened to the Sizzler in Medford?

Medford, OR — News 10 viewer G. Guches wrote in asking , "What happened to the Sizzler on Biddle road in Medford? It looks like they put in a pizza parlor in the Sizzler restaurant." Unfortunately, Sizzler was one of the many businesses who suffered during the COVID-19 shutdowns....
MEDFORD, OR
myrcns.com

Citizen’s tip in northern Yreka leads to arrest of Hornbrook probationer

YREKA, Calif., — Authorities say a citizen’s tip regarding a man acting suspiciously in northern Yreka led to the arrest of a man who was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with two California prohibited knifes Saturday, May 28. One of the illegally...
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after leading pursuit from Anderson to Redding

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 24-year-old man was arrested after leading a pursuit from Anderson to the Mount Shasta Mall on Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Police said an officer attempted to pull over Thomas Wooden for a vehicle code violation in the area of Balls Ferry Road and Interstate-5 just before noon.
ANDERSON, CA

