4 Panthers That Likely Won’t Return for the 2022-23 Season

The Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still basking in the afterglow of their win in Super Bowl LVI, but as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL season, there is still one major piece of business the team needs to address. L.A.'s best player, 31-year-old three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, hinted he would retire if the Rams won the Super Bowl. Donald seemingly changed his tune, with even head coach Sean McVay confirming that Donald would be back in L.A. in 2022. Fast-forward to the present day, and Donald is saying his comeback is contingent on getting a new deal done. "If I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO