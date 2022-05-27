Active investigation on West Seneca Street

LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) — A man is recovering from gun shots in Lansing this morning, after a shooting Sunday. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified Black man was shot Sunday night around 11:20. Neighbors tell officers they heard a few gun shots and yelling. The victim is in stable condition.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new high for gas prices in Ithaca. The average price for a gallon of regular is four dollars 86 cents. That price is 60 cents higher than a month ago and nearly two dollars more than a year ago. Drivers in Cortland County are paying an average of four dollars 84 cents, and two cents more in Tioga County.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another endorsement for a candidate in New York’s newly drawn 19th Congressional District. Former Democratic Congressional Nominee Tracy Mitrano has announced her endorsement of Ithaca’s Josh Riley, citing the Democrat’s dedication to social and environmental justice, economic development, and campaign finance reform.
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) — A fire has wrecked a diner in Marathon. Reilly’s Café is closed for the foreseeable future. Owner Scott Reilly said the blaze destroyed the diner Thursday, but the building itself was saved. No one was injured. Reilly says the café will be rebuilt....
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornell Men’s Lacrosse hopes to raise the trophy today. The team plays top-ranked Maryland in the NCAA title game. It’s the Big Red’s eighth championship appearance. Barry Leonard is the radio voice of the team. He recently spoke with WHCU about Cornell’s...
