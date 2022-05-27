ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Wind Advisory issued May 27 at 1:35PM MST until May 30 at 2:00AM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

By National Weather Service
 4 days ago

* WHAT…West-southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45-55 mph expected. * WHERE…Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN…For the first Wind Advisory, from 7...

Ending the month of May with near average temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today marks the last day of May and temperatures will stay in the double-digits as our afternoon highs will be in the upper 90s. It will be another day full of sunshine with winds staying calm and light. Another warming trend will kick in tomorrow,...
YUMA, AZ
First Alert Forecast: A Nice Holiday

Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90's. YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. Breezy and cooler conditions today, with highs in the low to mid 90s across most lower deserts. Gusty and dry conditions will elevate fire weather concerns east of Phoenix this afternoon. High pressure will then result in continued dry conditions along with a warming trend through the rest of the week. A return to above normal temperatures is expected Wednesday.
YUMA, AZ
Home Grown: From Yuma wheat to Italian pasta

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Italian cuisine is known for pasta dishes that are as much local culture as they are food. But what most people don't know is that the durum wheat grown here in Yuma is an essential ingredient in Italian pasta. The desert region ships approximately 150,000...
YUMA, AZ
Man arrested near Salton Sea for attempting to smuggle meth, fentanyl

SALTON SEA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - El Centro Sector Border Patrol says a man was arrested for attempting to smuggle illegal drugs through a checkpoint near Salton Sea. At about 1:55 p.m. on May 28, agents stopped an Acura ILX at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A K-9 detection team...
EL CENTRO, CA
California Cars
Agents arrest migrant with previous conviction near Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to social media from US Border Patrol Yuma Sector says agents arrested a migrant who had a previous conviction of sexual assault. Agents found a migrant illegally crossing into the United States near the Andrade Port of Entry and the man tried to hide in thick brush.
YUMA, AZ
Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Man found inside garage with gunshot wound in Somerton

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A press release from the Somerton Police Department says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. At about 3:35 a.m. on May 30, officers received a call about a man being shot on E. Orchid Street. One person was found inside a garage...
SOMERTON, AZ

