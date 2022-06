Betty M. (Perrin) Lee, 79, passed away March 24, 2022 in St. James, Missouri. She was born May 21, 1942 the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (Edgell) Perrin at the farm home in Allison Township in Decatur County, Kansas. She attended the Allison 3D & S rural school district. Then she attended Jennings Rural High School, graduating with the class of 1960.

