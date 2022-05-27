Rangers Prospect Jack Leiter Bounces

Jack Leiter, the Texas Rangers’ No. 1 prospect, bounced back nicely on Thursday night after a pair of poor starts for Double A Frisco. Leiter, who is also MLB.com’s No. 17 overall prospect, put together a five-inning effort in which he gave up three hits and a walk while striking out...
The New York Yankees might be the best team in baseball, but they have significant struggles of their own. With the number of injuries mounting after a tumultuous last week, the Bombers have had to supplement some big losses with depth pieces. General manager Brian Cashman has already made several...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Versatile infielder/outfielder Brad Miller was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Texas Rangers, who called up Josh Smith from Triple-A Round Rock to make his big league debut. Miller was put on the IL with right hip impingement. He was removed from...
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Martín Pérez retired all 16 batters after taking a 97 mph liner off his right leg, lowering his majors-leading ERA with seven scoreless innings in the Texas Rangers' 3-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.Corey Seager homered for Texas' first hit in the fourth inning, with Adolis García adding a two-run shot two batters later as the Rangers won for the first sixth time in seven games and reached .500 (24-24) for the first time this season.Pérez needed a few minutes to recover after Taylor Walls' scorching infield single in the second. The left-hander stayed in,...
The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
The new leadership the Chicago Bears have is trying to retool the team for 2022 and beyond. While some moves might puzzle fans, others have come to fans as a welcome delight. However, the one thing Bears fans want the most is another NFC North crown. They are sick and...
The bottom of the New York Yankees‘ batting order has been abysmal to start the 2022 season. One major variable that has impacted that group is the catcher position, housed by Kyle Higashioka and Jose Treviño. When the Yankees originally traded with the Minnesota Twins, acquiring Isiah Kiner-Falefa,...
The New York Yankees have been decimated by injuries the past week, including three bullpen arms. Chad Green will undergo Tommy John surgery, Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 15-day IL with Achilles tendinitis, and Jonathan Loáisiga was also placed on the IL with shoulder information. In the meantime,...
The on-again-off-again relationship between reliever Shane Greene and the Dodgers is officially off. At least for the foreseeable future. After the Dodgers designated him for assignment a second time in two seasons, the Yankees swooped in and signed the one-time All-Star to a minor league deal. This season, Greene made...
Former NFL first-round draft pick Jeff Gladney died in a car accident early Monday morning. Gladney’s agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed reports that Gladney was killed in a car crash in the Dallas area. He was one of two people who died in the accident, according to CBS DFW. Gladney was 25.
In Game 6, the Heat won as massive road underdogs to take the series to a Game 7 back in Florida. The Celtics are now headed to the NBA Finals to face off with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros for the title. The Heat made the NBA Finals...
Texas Rangers outfielder Eli White may have made the catch of the year in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. During the first inning of the contest, Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi got ahold of a Glenn Otto pitch and it looked to be headed over the fence. However,...
RHP Matt Swarmer is making his big league debut on Monday in the first of two games for the Cubs and Brewers. Although not a household name, Swarmer has been excellent at Triple-A Iowa posting a 2.08 ERA thus far in 2022. The 28-year-old hasn’t had the most direct route to the big leagues, but his story is pretty incredible.
Rays: +1.5 (-185) Total: 8 (Over +100/Under -120) Perez has been stellar this season, no doubt about, posting a big league best 1.60 ERA and is yet to allow a home run this season. However, I'm not sure I can line him as a favorite against a team like the Rays. Tampa Bay is 11th in batting average against lefties, and the team has one of the best bullpens in baseball that can keep pace with Perez.
The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will both be playing in a Game 7 for the second time in the NHL Playoffs. The Rangers bested the Penguins in Game 7 in the first round, and the Hurricanes took out the Bruins in their own opening round Game 7. The...
The Los Angeles Rams and their fans are still basking in the afterglow of their win in Super Bowl LVI, but as we look ahead to the 2022 NFL season, there is still one major piece of business the team needs to address. L.A.'s best player, 31-year-old three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, hinted he would retire if the Rams won the Super Bowl. Donald seemingly changed his tune, with even head coach Sean McVay confirming that Donald would be back in L.A. in 2022. Fast-forward to the present day, and Donald is saying his comeback is contingent on getting a new deal done. "If I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business. We've got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation. I'll be fine regardless."
The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Mike Zunino in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Zunino will sit out Monday's game as the Rays close out their series with the Rangers. Francisco Mejia will start at catcher and bat fifth. Our models project Zunino for...
ARLINGTON, Texas — Ryan Yarbrough gave the Rays the good start they were hoping for in a matchup with Texas ace Martin Perez, retiring the first seven Rangers, and nine of 10, while allowing only one to reach as a hit batter. But things went awry in a 10-pitch...
Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Ryan Yarbrough and the Tampa Bay Rays. The lefty-hitting Lowe is taking a seat against the Rays' southpaw following five straight starts. Sam Huff is replacing Lowe on first base and batting seventh.
