ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

DOWNTOWN LIVE CONCERTS TO RETURN TO MUSEUM GREEN

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIVE CONCERTS ARE RETURNING TO DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY ON FRIDAY NIGHTS THIS SUMMER. RAGEN COTE OF DOWNTOWN PARTNERS SAYS THE OUTDOOR SHOWS WILL AGAIN TAKE PLACE...

kscj.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

RAILROAD MUSEUM IS GIFTED A CABOOSE

SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM HAS RECEIVED AN EX-MILWAUKEE ROAD CABOOSE THAT WAS RENOVATED AND USED BY THE D&I RAILROAD. THE CABOOSE WAS DONATED BY THE DAKOTA & IOWA RAILROAD AND THE LG EVERIST FAMILY TO THE MUSEUM LOCATED ON THE EDGE OF RIVERSIDE. THE YELLOW CABOOSE IS THE LATEST...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Highland Post opens doors in Orange City

ORANGE CITY—A longtime Orange City butcher shop has a new meat-processing outpost. Woudstra Meat Market’s sister business, Highland Post, opened in early April at 1802 Albany Place SE and held its grand opening ceremony on May 5. “We broke ground May 16 of last year, so we were...
ORANGE CITY, IA
kscj.com

SC LIBRARY’S SUMMER READING PROGRAM BEGINS

JUST BECAUSE SCHOOL IS OVER FOR THE SUMMER DOESN’T MEAN YOU STILL CAN’T ENJOY READING. ADRIENNE DUNN SAYS THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY HAS SOME FUN PROGRAMS AND OPPORTUNITIES TO WIN PRIZES STARTING JUNE 1ST FOR READERS:. READING1 OC…….LIBRARY AT HOME. :20. THERE’S A SPECIAL KICKOFF...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

REMEMBERING OUR FALLEN MILITARY HEROES

MEMORIAL PARK CEMETERY WAS THE SITE FOR SIOUX CITY ON MEMORIAL DAY TO REMEMBER THOSE WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE PRICE IN SERVING OUR COUNTRY. COMMANDER RENE LAPIERRE OF MORNINGSIDE AMERICAN LEGION POST 697 KEYNOTED THE LOCAL REMEMBRANCE:. RENE4 OC…….NOT A HOLIDAY. :23. LAPIERRE SAYS THOSE WHO SERVED AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Sioux City, IA
Government
Sioux City, IA
Entertainment
Western Iowa Today

Sioux City Hospital Unveils Program For Vets, Service Members And Their Families

(Sioux City, IA) — MercyOne in Sioux City announced the launch of its military and veterans’ health care program heading into the Memorial Day holiday. Mercy’s Jessica Hanson says the initiative is designed to improve the care given to military service members, veterans, and their families. She says providers and staff have recently undergone training to help understand and respond to “health concerns and challenges specific to the military community.” There are more than 180-thousand veterans living in Iowa, and that number does not include those currently serving their country through the guard or reserves. Hanson says the hospital’s patient admission process has been updated so military members are identified upon arrival and care is provided with a more in-depth understanding of their needs.
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Fundraiser for former Sheldon couple June 4

SHELDON—Sonia Egdorf is stubborn but what could be considered a character flaw is also what’s kept her alive over the past two decades. Since the age of 18, the Sheldon native has dealt with three rounds of cancer, more than 20 surgeries and as she describes on her Instagram page, “a close brush with death more than once.” The many cancer treatments have led to Stage 4 heart failure and Stage 3 kidney failure.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

FRANKEN TO START FINAL PRIMARY CAMPAIGN SWING IN SIOUX CITY

DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATE CANDIDATE MIKE FRANKEN WILL MAKE SEVERAL CAMPAIGN APPEARANCES IN IOWA LEADING UP TO THE JUNE 7TH PRIMARY ELECTION. THE RETIRED 3-STAR ADMIRAL WILL TRAVEL RIVER TO RIVER STARTING WITH A SIOUX CITY MEET AND GREET THIS FRIDAY, JUNE 3RD FROM 5:30 PM TO 7:00 PM AT BEER CAN ALLEY LOCATED AT 1109 4TH STREET.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Concerts#Folk Rock
Radio Iowa

Holiday weekend accidents claim the lives of four Iowa motorcyclists

At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. 56-year-old 56-year old Jay Douglas Thysen, of Elk Horn died at the scene. His passenger, 60-year-old Karen Dena Thysen, also of Elk Horn, was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines.
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

WESTERN IA TECH RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR GRANT

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION HAVE AWARDED WESTERN IOWA TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE A $1 MILLION GRANT TO INCREASE ACCESS TO CAREER ACADEMY PROGRAMS IN HIGH-DEMAND FIELDS THROUGH A NEW REGIONAL CENTER IN DENISON. THE GRANT WILL BE USED TO CREATE A NEW REGIONAL CENTER THAT WILL...
DENISON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
KETV.com

Firefighters battle three alarm fire at chemical company near downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Residents just southwest of downtown Omaha were encouraged to evacuate as fire raged through a chemical production company near 20th and Center Monday night. Thick, black smoke billowed from the Nox Crete facility, and Omaha firefighters battled the fire all night. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said...
OMAHA, NE
voiceofalexandria.com

Nickless submits resignation letter to Pope Francis

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop R. Walker Nickless of the Diocese of Sioux City has submitted his letter of resignation to the pope, a mandatory action in the Catholic Church upon the bishop reaching 75 years of age. Nickless' 75th birthday was Saturday. “It doesn’t mean he will retire right at...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Westerholm steps down as CHP director

ORANGE CITY—Kim Westerholm never imagined she’d live in Iowa before she came to Orange City in the late 1980s. More than 30 years later, the director of community health service at Community Health Partners will miss the Sioux County seat community and her staff at the public health agency.
ORANGE CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

NW Iowa teen dies in rollover of overloaded UTV

A 19-year-old Sioux City woman died in a UTV crash early Monday in rural Plymouth County. The Iowa State Patrol says Zoey Rene Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle down a hill on private property at 12:20 a.m. Investigators say Cason braked and turned to avoid hitting a fence...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

SEARCH FOR MISSING BOATER CONTINUES

AUTHORITIES IN HARRISON COUNTY SAY THE SEARCH IS CONTINUING FOR A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHOSE BOAT SANK ON THE MISSOURI RIVER JUST BEFORE MIDNIGHT SUNDAY. MOST OF THE PEOPLE ON THAT BOAT WERE PULLED TO SAFETY BUT ONE WOMAN IS STILL MISSING. THE BOAT WENT DOWN CLOSE TO THE REMINGTON BOAT...
HARRISON COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Sioux Falls VA campus lockdown cleared

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department says the VA Hospital campus was on lockdown after a “mental health” incident late Friday morning. The lockdown has since been cleared. A heavy police presence could be seen outside of the Sioux Falls VA campus around...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy