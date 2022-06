Come join us to view the latest in corn and soybean weed control research. We are excited to invite you to the 2022 Michigan State University Weed Tour at the MSU Plant Pathology Farm (3735 College Road, Lansing, MI 48910) on the MSU Campus on Wednesday, June 29. The tour will provide ample opportunity for participants to look at corn and soybean research plots and participate in some short field presentations. Registration/check-in will begin with coffee and donuts from 8:30-9:30 a.m. The field tour will kick off at 9:30 a.m. and the morning tour concludes with lunch.

LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO