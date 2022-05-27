ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read all about it! From the launch of a new Hampton's magazine to a star-studded birthday bash and Nicky Hilton's designer baby shower, a roundup of stylish NYC happenings

 4 days ago

New York is recognized as one of the most fashionable cities in the world.

And it's not just about clothing. It's a mindset. From the city's stunning architectural landmarks to its trendy restaurants, amazing shopping and world-class art, style is an integral part of life for people living in The Big Apple.

To this point, alice + olivia's Stacey Bendet hosted a runway-ready baby shower for Nicky Hilton, Jack B. Morgan celebrated his birthday at Ralph Lauren's iconic Polo Bar, and Sydney Sadick launched a new magazine in the Hampton's. Read on to be inspired.

Founder and creative director of alice + olivia, Stacey Bendet, hosted a baby shower for Nicky Hilton that was as charming as the transportive sets she creates for her New York Fashion Week presentations
In the midst of the party, held at a private residence in Manhattan, was a cascade of baby blue stuffed animals surrounded by balloons in the same shade 
The table settings including a sea of lush bouquets, candles and balloons, decorated to perfection and arranged like a vision, in the spacious apartment

NICKY'S SHOWERED WITH LOVE

Founder and creative director of alice + olivia, Stacey Bendet, hosted a baby shower for Nicky Hilton that was as chic as the transportive sets she creates for her New York Fashion Week presentations.

In the midst of the party, held earlier this month at a private residence in Manhattan, was a cascade of baby blue stuffed animals surrounded by balloons in the same shade, which made for the cutest photo backdrop.

The table settings including a sea of lush bouquets, candles and china, decorated to perfection and arranged like a vision, in the spacious apartment.

Notable guests included Nicky's older sister Paris, Tina Craig and Bethenny Frankel.

In theme, the mother-to-be wore alice + olivia’s "Charlise" dress — a design created for Paris' bridesmaids — only in a new Powder Blue shade.

The "Simple Life" star donned the "Karolina" smocked tiered dress, while the hostess with the mostess wore the "Jocelyn" lace maxi paired with platform sandals in the same sweet shade.

The mother-to-be wore alice + olivia’s "Charlise" dress — designed for Paris Hilton's bridesmaids — only in the new available shade of Powder Blue
Jack B. Morgan celebrated his 27th birthday on May 16 at Ralph Lauren's iconic Polo Bar
For the celebratory event, the Morgan's rented out the entire two-story restaurant located in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan

JACK'S UNFORGETTABLE CELEBRATION

Jack B. Morgan celebrated his 27th birthday on May 16 at Ralph Lauren's iconic Polo Bar.

For the celebratory event, the Morgan's rented out the entire two-story restaurant located in the Midtown East neighborhood of Manhattan.

Guests and longtime friends of the stylish equestrian — including model and philanthropist Ariana Rockefeller and acclaimed fashion designer Julien Macdonald — were dressed to the nines for the special occasion.

Jack looked dapper in his signature look - an embellished black blazer, and a pair of black slacks accessorized with exquisite diamond jewelry.

While Ariana stunned in a white Proenza Schouler mini with Amina Muaddi crystal bow glass pumps.

Attendees enjoyed cocktails at the bar before a sit-down dinner in the establishment's distinguished dining room.

The three course meal was followed by a cake shaped like a bottle of Chrome Horse Tequila, a forthcoming premium spirit created by Jack.

Jack (far right) looked dapper in his signature look - an embellished black blazer, and a pair of black slacks accessorized with exquisite diamond jewelry, while Ariana (right) stunned in a white Proenza Schouler mini with Amina Muaddi crystal bow glass pumps
Attendees enjoyed cocktails at the bar before a sit-down dinner in the establishment's distinguished dining room
The three course meal was followed by a cake shaped like a bottle of Chrome Horse Tequila, a forthcoming premium spirit created by Jack
Style expert and media personality Sydney Sadick is launching a brand new magazine this weekend titled "Spotlight on the Hamptons"

SYDNEY SPOTLIGHTS THE STARS

Style expert and media personality Sydney Sadick is launching a brand new magazine this weekend: "Spotlight on the Hamptons," the first publication in the Hamptons to target GenNow/millennials.

Four issues will be produced, starting Memorial Day Weekend, throughout the summer, and then a 5th in Palm Beach for the holiday season.

Twenty-five thousand copies will be distributed across the Hamptons in stores, hotels, train stations and restaurants.

'Every issue will feature "The Spotters," our exclusive contributors who are star millennial voices, all of whom are local to the Hamptons and buzzy-worthy on social media,' shared Sydney.

Appropriately, "My Unorthodox Life's" Batsheva Haart snagged the first issue's cover.

'I’m thrilled to launch the first magazine in the Hamptons to target the next generation,' Sydney told DailyMail.com

'We’re providing content that’s fun, informative, and smart, via hyper relevance and local appeal. Spotlight is making waves this summer—we’re here to make a splash!'

'Every issue will feature "The Spotters," our exclusive contributors who are star millennial voices, all of whom are local to the Hamptons and buzzy-worthy on social media,' shared Sydney

New York City, NY
Lifestyle
