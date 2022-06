DAVIS (CBS13) – The best friend of a UC Davis student who was struck and killed while riding her bicycle to class last week is speaking out about how painful the loss feels. “She knew how much I cherished our friendship, and everything I would say to her she heard on a regular basis,” said Irena Song. Song is in agony over the sudden loss of her best friend Tris Yasay. “She was the most perceptive person I’ve ever met,” Song said. Song showed us pictures of the pair together on campus. Yasay was a 19-year-old sophomore at UC Davis, and Song described the plant...

DAVIS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO