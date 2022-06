Emil F. Eichman, 88, of Flush, Kansas, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka. He was a long-time resident of the Flush community. Emil was born on August 13, 1933, in Paris, Arkansas, the son of Edward J. and Anna (Lux) Eichman. The family moved to Flush in 1940. He graduated from Flush High School in 1951.

