Chattanooga, TN

A Summer Celebration Of Music For All Ages And Skills

By WUTC
wutc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext month, Make Music Day Chattanooga returns on the summer solstice -...

www.wutc.org

wgnsradio.com

Middle Tennessee Music Lovers only Weeks Away from Bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo is nearing and hotels in both Rutherford and Coffee Counties are beginning to be completely booked for the annual Music and Arts Festival in nearby Manchester, Tennessee. Concerts and camping are scheduled for June 16th through June 19th (Click Here for their Website). This year, some of the big...
MANCHESTER, TN
theutcecho.com

Where to Eat in Chattanooga

Whether you have a Gold Mocs Bucks Plan, have never eaten on a college campus before, or simply eat Starbucks food every day, one thing us college students have in common is that we need access to fulfilling, inexpensive, and nourishing meals. However, that’s much easier said than done. A...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
103GBF

Paranormal Convention With a Passion for Animal Rescue is Coming to Tennessee

Haunted with a twist of rescuing animals? Where do I sign up??. A Haunting Convention With a Sweet Spot for Rescue Animals. Coming to Tennessee is Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con. It's a convention about all things paranormal, while also raising money to help rescue animals. Here's what Phantom Paws and Historic Cause Para-Con have to say about their convention on their Facebook page:
MEMPHIS, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Application Window Closing Soon for TVFCU’s Idea Leap Grants

Applications are open for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union’s Fifth Annual Idea Leap Grant, but time is running out. Small businesses that apply will compete to win one of five grants totaling $100,000, but they must submit the application by 5 p.m. ET on Friday, June 3. “The Idea...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Billy & Steph

Spend some time in Cades Cove

If you are looking for a great vacation spot with something for everyone, look into spending some time in Townsend, Tennessee, just outside of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Townsend is better known as the "quiet side of the Smokies" and for a very good reason. It offers peaceful walkways riverside along the base of the mtns, challenging hikes up some well known and very scenic mountain trails, as well as a bike path around the entire town. Every restaurant, museum, pub, hotel, and attraction in Townsend can be visited via bicycle on the bike path so road riding is not required. Just 7 miles out of Townsend, you will find Cades Cove, a beautiful and very scenic 11 mile loop around a valley where you can view black bear, turkey, deer, coyote, and a multitude of other animals. About halfway around the loop you can visit the Cable house and mill, as well as a park store for refreshments and souvenirs. Restrooms are on site at this location as well. At the entrance to the Cove, you will find the Cades Cove campground, allowing for RV and tent camping, along with a nice store, bike rental shop, and Ranger station. Horse stables here provide for buggy as well as horse rides along designated trails. After a day in the cove, return to Townsend and visit one of several restaurants, pubs or museums. Both the Heritage Center and Railroad museum are very interesting as well as educational. Gatlinburg is approximately 24 miles away and Pigeon Forge is about the same distance.
TOWNSEND, TN
majorleaguefishing.com

Local Pros Murray, Strader Expect Strategy to Come Into Play at Watts Bar Lake

SPRING CITY, Tenn. – Anglers on the Bass Pro Tour are gearing up to see some new water as the General Tire Stage Five on Watts Bar Lake Presented by Covercraft rapidly approaches June 4-9. This Tennessee River impoundment is a little-known commodity for most of the 80-angler field. Knowledge is power in tournament bass fishing, so a couple of Spring City, Tennessee, locals might have an edge as practice begins on June 2.
SPRING CITY, TN
weisradio.com

Trion Splash Pad Open in Northwest Georgia

The Trion Splash Pad in Chattooga County, Georgia is back open for the summer, and the Trion Recreation Department is inviting the community to come by and cool off. The splash pad is FREE of charge. According to the Trion Recreation Department, the hours of operation will be from 10:00am – 9:00pm seven days a week. Parents are reminded that they are responsible for supervising children. The splash pad re-opened for the season on May 28th, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Outdoor Experiences In My Favorite Alabama Mountain Town

Located in northeast Alabama, near the state’s border with Tennessee and Georgia, lies the town of Fort Payne. Nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachians, atop Lookout Mountain, this quaint village offers visitors who love outdoor recreation an amazing array of activities and is my favorite stop in the state for outdoor fun.
FORT PAYNE, AL
wtvy.com

Blue Springs is a summer hot spot in Jackson County

“His integrity was recognized by the whole community and that allowed him to do as much as he did for the city of Dothan,” Mayor Mark Saliba said of Glanton. Hibachi Joe cooks for Uvalde mass shooting victims. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 4:39 AM UTC. “I feel like...
DOTHAN, AL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
weisradio.com

Floyd County Five Year Old Drowns Over the Weekend at Lake Allatoona

Authorities have confirmed that a five year old Floyd County boy died from drowning over the weekend. Kaiden Franklin, a student at Model Elementary School, passed away Saturday while swimming at Lake Allatoona. Witnesses told police Franklin was playing on a float in the lake when at some point he fell off and went under. His body was recovered approximately two hours later, by using a side-scan sonar in approximately six feet of water.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Nearly a century of Georgia newspapers now freely available online

Georgia Public Library Service and the Digital Library of Georgia are pleased to announce the addition of over 53,000 pages of newspapers dating from 1877-1967 to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) portal. The portal is the largest provider of free online access to digitized licensed and public domain Georgia newspapers and currently includes titles dating from 1763-2021.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Six Flags Over Georgia reopens popular roller coaster

AUSTELL, Ga. — It’s back!. Six months after it closed, the Great American Scream Machine has reopened at Six Flags Over Georgia. The popular roller coaster closed in November 2021 for several upgrades. Updates included a new track, new wood throughout the ride, a renovated queue house and over 400 gallons of fresh paint. Six Flags envisions the changes will offer guests a smoother ride and better experience.
GEORGIA STATE
WDEF

Parkridge appeals north Georgia hospital license

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Parkridge Health System is appealing a ruling to allow CHI Memorial Hospital to build a new facility on Battlefield Parkway. It’s the latest shot fired in the hospital wars surrounding Ringgold. Just last week, Catoosa County held a public rally from northwest Georgians supporting...
RINGGOLD, GA
secretatlanta.co

Hop Aboard This Historic Railway For A Nostalgic Trip Through North Georgia

There was something so romantic about trains in the past, and this experience is guaranteed to serve up some classic nostalgia. Although high-speed rail systems and wi-fi may be taking over, there are still so many scenic gems that are being maintained nationwide to preserve these historic railways, and Georgia is no exception.
BLUE RIDGE, GA

