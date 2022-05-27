A Summer Celebration Of Music For All Ages And Skills

If you are looking for a great vacation spot with something for everyone, look into spending some time in Townsend, Tennessee, just outside of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. Townsend is better known as the "quiet side of the Smokies" and for a very good reason. It offers peaceful walkways riverside along the base of the mtns, challenging hikes up some well known and very scenic mountain trails, as well as a bike path around the entire town. Every restaurant, museum, pub, hotel, and attraction in Townsend can be visited via bicycle on the bike path so road riding is not required. Just 7 miles out of Townsend, you will find Cades Cove, a beautiful and very scenic 11 mile loop around a valley where you can view black bear, turkey, deer, coyote, and a multitude of other animals. About halfway around the loop you can visit the Cable house and mill, as well as a park store for refreshments and souvenirs. Restrooms are on site at this location as well. At the entrance to the Cove, you will find the Cades Cove campground, allowing for RV and tent camping, along with a nice store, bike rental shop, and Ranger station. Horse stables here provide for buggy as well as horse rides along designated trails. After a day in the cove, return to Townsend and visit one of several restaurants, pubs or museums. Both the Heritage Center and Railroad museum are very interesting as well as educational. Gatlinburg is approximately 24 miles away and Pigeon Forge is about the same distance.

TOWNSEND, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO