Baldwin, GA

Thomas Allen Hill

 6 days ago

Thomas Allen Hill age 87 of Baldwin, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Born on February 10, 1935, in Carnesville, he was a son of the late Ben Hill and Vetter Patrick Hill. Mr. Hill was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was...

James Franklin Payne

James Franklin Payne, age 84, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton M. Payne and Eunice Irene Myrtle Payne; siblings, Clyde, Genevia, Gene, Dorothy, Donald, Lily, Luther and Wyman. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Whiting Payne Sugar Hill, GA; son James and Verna Payne; daughter, Cindy Payne; 5 granddaughters, 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Buddy Payne; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Payne was born on May 26, 1938 in Thomaston, GA. A Service will be held at a later date. Ashes will be Inurned at Sugar Hill Cemetery by the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town (boystown.org) or a charity of your choice.
SUGAR HILL, GA
Frances Adeline Gailey Donaldson

Mrs. Frances Adeline Gailey Donaldson, age 84 of Lovell Road, Toccoa passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at her residence. A daughter of the late Lee and Arizona Brock Gailey, she was born March 9, 1938 in Banks County, Georgia having lived most of her life in Stephens County. She was a homemaker and a member of Harmony Baptist Church. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, and crossword puzzles and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Donaldson.
TOCCOA, GA
Clinton Aldine Tucker, Jr.

Clinton Tucker was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Clinton Tucker, Sr, and Wynelle Tucker during World War II. Clint grew up in Macon, Georgia, and attended Willingham High School where he was a devoted Ram. During his senior year he made the winning touchdown against cross-town archrival, Lanier High. Clint was an honor graduate, senior superlative, and lettered in three sports, football, track, and baseball.
MACON, GA
Clinton Aldine Tucker, Jr April 7, 1943-May 16, 2022 Clinton Tucker was born in Charleston, South Carolina, to Clinton Tucker, Sr, and Wynelle Tucker during World War II.
TOCCOA, GA
Baldwin, GA
Clarkesville, GA
Georgia Obituaries
Baldwin, GA
McCarter, Putnam win, Ferguson takes Spring Nats title

The 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series wrapped up the season over the weekend with trips to Georgia and Tennessee. Mack McCarter scored the win on Saturday night at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia, while Josh Putnam took the victory on Sunday at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee to close out the series.
RINGGOLD, GA
Wreck in Stephens County claims life of Toccoa man

A North Carolina man is charged in Monday’s fatal wreck at Jeanette Jamieson Intersection near Toccoa. Richard D. Cabe, 61, of Bryson City, is charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to obey a traffic signal, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. Jake M. Boyd, 40, of...
TOCCOA, GA
Football: Former East Hall coach Al Pellegrino dies

Former East Hall football coach Al Pellegrino has died, according to Muscogee County School district athletic director Jeff Battles. Battles posted the news on his Twitter page Tuesday morning. "It is with profound sadness that the Muscogee County School District announces the passing of Coach Al Pellegrino, AD and Head...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
Tim Allen
Becky Hill
Cornelia police arrest man for molesting teen

A Cornelia man remains jailed, charged with aggravated child molestation. Kenneth E. Jackson, 35, is charged with molesting a 14-year-old girl, said Cornelia Police Chief Chad Smith. Cornelia Police Department began an investigation on May 25, and Jackson was arrested May 26. Smith said Jackson was known to the teen,...
More than 30 BUI arrests on Georgia waterways this Memorial Day

Numbers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources show that 31 Boating Under the Influence cases have been reported statewide as of Sunday. The figures from the DNR show the highest number of incidents, 10, in the Albany law enforcement region of the state. However, not far behind is the Gainesville region with nine.
GEORGIA STATE
Sick person being carried from Clarkesville park reported as possible kidnapping

A suspicious activity call resembling a kidnapping at Pitts Park in Clarkesville turned out to be a man helping a sick friend. A girl became sick near the back of the trail and was carried out by a friend, said Clarkesville Police Chief Brad Barrett. While officers are following up,...
Ralston ties course record, posts best-ever finish in Korn Ferry event

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Spencer Ralston set a course-record on his final round of the Korn Ferry Tour's NV5 Invitational on Sunday at The Glen Club. Ralston, a former Gainesville High and University of Georgia standout, fired a 9-under 62 with nine birdies and no bogeys on the 7,170-yard, Par 71 course. His effort on Sunday put him in a final tie for fifth place. He started the day in 25th and jumped 20 spots on the leaderboard after his record-setting round.
GLENVIEW, IL
Drowning on Lake Lanier claims 20-year-old man

Game wardens responded to the scene of a drowning Sunday afternoon at Margaritaville on Lake Lanier. A 20-year-old male drowned in the swimming area, said Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division. The victim was located by game wardens using side scan sonar and recovered...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Forsyth County Schools senior named as U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Georgia high school students were named as U.S. Presidential Scholars from the Georgia Department of Education, including one student from Forsyth County. Ayush G. Gundawar of South Forsyth High School, Ty A. Hubert of Creekview in Cherokee County and Charyle Allen of Early County High School in Early County received this award.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Man receives life prison sentence for shooting Banks Co. Deputy

A North Carolina man received a life prison sentence on Friday for shooting a Banks County deputy in February. Robert Miguel Brodie, 32, was convicted on charges of: aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, kidnapping with bodily injury, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
Site closing, but COVID testing options are still available

Georgia's Department of Public Health will shutter its COVID-19 testing site in Hall County Tuesday, but there are additional testing options for residents concerned about the pandemic. "It was really big during the peak of the COVID surge at the beginning of the year, but has steadily kind of died...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Duluth to hold 5th annual community cleanup

The City of Duluth will hold its 5th annual Community Cleanup Day on June 11. The event will be held at the Duluth Public Works facility at 2450 Main Street, Duluth, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cleanup day is offered to city residents as part of the Duluth Neighborhood Outreach Work Program.
DULUTH, GA
Bulldogs stay alive In NCAA Golf Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Needing a top-15 finish to qualify for the final round of stroke play in the NCAA Championships, the Georgia men’s golf team came in 12th on Sunday at Grayhawk Golf Club. Playing Grayhawk’s par-70, 7,289-yard layout, the Bulldogs fired a 9-over 289 (their lowest tally...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Gwinnett County Board of Education wants to hear from more voices at their meetings

The Gwinnett County Board of Education is setting new rules on how the public can comment at their meetings. There was a split vote on the new policy, but it passed 3-2. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), school board members initiated the change as a way to hear from a wider variety of people. Some were complaining that the same group of people were the only ones to comment at the meeting.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

