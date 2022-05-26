Barbara A. Townsend

James Franklin Payne, age 84, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton M. Payne and Eunice Irene Myrtle Payne; siblings, Clyde, Genevia, Gene, Dorothy, Donald, Lily, Luther and Wyman. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Brenda Whiting Payne Sugar Hill, GA; son James and Verna Payne; daughter, Cindy Payne; 5 granddaughters, 3 great-grandchildren; brother, Leonard Buddy Payne; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Mr. Payne was born on May 26, 1938 in Thomaston, GA. A Service will be held at a later date. Ashes will be Inurned at Sugar Hill Cemetery by the Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boys Town (boystown.org) or a charity of your choice.

