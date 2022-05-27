ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukee, IA

Last Day of School Surprise!

waukeeschools.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRadiant Elementary Kindergartner Kira Hyder received a last day of school surprise she will never forget. Her...

radiant.waukeeschools.org

KBUR

Governor announces head of Iowa Veterans Affairs has resigned

Des Moines, IA- Governor Kim Reynolds is planning to consolidate the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown into one agency. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs helps Iowa veterans and their families secure military benefits and it oversees the Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
waukeeschools.org

Waukee Silver Cord Recognizes Fourth Term Achievements

Waukee Silver Cord Recognizes Fourth Term Achievements. Waukee Silver Cord Recognizes Fourth Term Achievements. The purpose of the Waukee Silver Cord Program is to instill within students the importance of community service and encourage students to be accountable for investing in their own education and in the community on a regular basis during their school years. Students can volunteer in the local, national and global community and receive recognition when 25, 50, 100 and 175 hours are first achieved. Students who volunteer 175 hours by April 30 of their senior year earn the distinction of wearing a silver honor cord during their graduation ceremony.
WAUKEE, IA
KCRG.com

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Ottumwa’s Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday for Ottumwa’s new Cobblestone Hotel & Suites. The ceremony, held at the Bridge View Center Parking Lot, 108 Church St, was forced inside due to rainy weather. It comes after The Ottumwa city council approved the development agreement between...
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Over 500 Teachers Are Set to Resign in This One Iowa Metro Area

The pandemic was incredibly difficult for teachers. My mom and sister, who both teach at the middle school level, have been through the absolute ringer. My mom just retired because she was ready to be done with it all. My sister, who just had a beautiful baby girl, went through the last nine months of her job pregnant.
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa Family of Six Overcomes 1 in 64 Million Odds! [VIDEO]

As a parent, I can tell you that there is no more a thrilling moment than hearing your baby's heartbeat in the doctor's office for the first time. Suddenly parenthood becomes a reality! Now, imagine the experience of hearing not one, not two, but THREE heartbeats during that doctor's appointment! Congrats mom and dad! You're having triplets!
ANKENY, IA
1380kcim.com

Gov. Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff Tuesday To Mark Burial Of Two Navy Heroes

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Tuesday) to mark the burial of two Navy heroes. Services for former Commander and prisoner of war, 82-year-old Larry Spencer of West Des Moines, will be held at 10 a.m. at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel. Spencer was shot down in 1966 over North Vietnam during a reconnaissance escort mission and was held as a prisoner of war for nearly seven years. Following his release, he continued to serve in the Navy at the Pentagon and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The other Iowan to be buried Tuesday is Navy Fire Controlman 3rd Class, Jack Breedlove of Cedar Rapids. Breedlove was 19 years old when he was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Scientists with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency identified his remains in March of 2021. Breedlove will be buried Tuesday at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 31. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect. Flags were also ordered to half-staff this (Monday) morning from sunrise to noon for Memorial Day.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
#Radiant Elementary#The United States Army
bleedingheartland.com

Welcome to Iowa, land of entrapment

Carl Olsen is the founder of Iowans for Medical Marijuana. If you have travel plans this summer, you might want to consider a route that avoids Iowa. Last week, the Iowa Supreme Court denied protection for an out-of-state medical marijuana patient. William Morris covered the ruling for the Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

More than 500 teachers resigning from Des Moines metro schools

An uptick of Des Moines metro teachers are resigning this summer, marking a troubling end to a year of exceptional challenges for school staff.Why it matters: Some metro districts — which have already been struggling with staff shortages — are losing up to 15% of teachers once their contracts end this school year.Several are anticipating seeing the highest number of resignations in the last five years.Zoom in: Nick Covington, a social studies teacher at Ankeny High School, handed in his resignation on Feb. 25. He believes the rise in resignations are due to two main drivers: Today's political battles have...
kniakrls.com

Former Pella All-Stater and Current Hawkeye Hosts Camp

Several elementary students had the chance to learn some skills on the gridiron from a former Pella All-State football player and his friends this past Saturday. Iowa Hawkeye Offensive Lineman Nick DeJong hosted a camp to bring the basics of football to 1st through 5th grade students. DeJong says his goal was to take what he’s learned in his years of football and give kids a spark and interest in the sport that has meant so much to him, and do so in the community he calls home.
PELLA, IA
waukeeschools.org

Waukee Middle School 7th Grade Band Performing Commissioned Song

Waukee Middle School 7th Grade Band Performing Commissioned Song. The Waukee Middle School 7th Grade Band received Best in Class at the Adventureland Festival of Bands. They performed the piece with composer James M. David in attendance. They were also able to present David with the Dymaxion they had built. It was a project the students in this band will never forget. Click here to watch the WMS 7th Grade Band perform at Adventureland!
Hot 104.7

The 10 Highest Rated Disc Golf Courses in Iowa

With the first day of spring being this past week, it's time to end your winter hibernation, get outside, and start working on that farmer's tan. A sport that continues to grow in the midwest, at a fairly rapid pace, is disc golf, or some might know it as frisbee golf. Whether you're a long-time disc golf veteran or brand new to the game, you might not know Iowa is known for having some of the best disc golf courses in the midwest. If you're unfamiliar with what disc golf is, think golf but with discs. You try to throw your disc into the basket in as few shots as possible. If you don't know what a disc golf basket looks like, here you go.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

West Des Moines to launch $4 million home improvement program

West Des Moines is launching a home improvement program to beautify properties in the city's oldest neighborhood, Valley Junction, a city official tells Axios.Why it matters: Valley Junction is the most affordable area of the city, making it an important piece to West Des Moines' housing puzzle, says Clyde Evans, the city's community development director. The new program is intended to give an extra boost of $4 million to an area of the city where improvements are most needed, he says.Details: The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund is a three-year pilot that will match a homeowner's contributions to property improvements by up to $25,000. The program will also offer down payment assistance for new buyers.Plus: The city is planning to make offers to purchase single-family rental properties in "poor or below normal condition" in the neighborhood, with the goal of renovating and selling them to families. What's ahead: Polk County supervisors last week allocated $1 million for the program. The rest will be paid from city allocations and donations, Evans said.The city will start accepting applications July 1. The Historic West Des Moines Housing Fund will provide assistance to homeowners in these areas. Map courtesy of West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Record attendance reported at Asian heritage festival in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' Asian heritage festival, CelebrAsian, is reporting record attendance numbers after day one yesterday. The festivities continued this morning with a stacked lineup of fun. Vendors and volunteers dressed in cultural clothing, celebrating Asian traditions. Food trucks lined Locust Street serving up traditional cuisine.
DES MOINES, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa woman killed in Monday afternoon motorcycle crash

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A motorcyclist was killed Monday afternoon in a southeast Iowa crash. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in Marion County, Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Holly Jo Hegwood, 37, of Knoxville, Iowa, was traveling east on McKinber Street when she lost control of her motorcycle and crossed the center line.
MARION COUNTY, IA

