ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton Record-Chronicle

Substitute teacher arrested after allegations of improper relationship with DISD student

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pctvm_0fssdcKf00

Alexander Dominick Trevino, 28, a substitute teacher with Denton ISD, was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly admitted to performing sexual acts on a student.

The substitute teacher was not an employee of the district but of ESS, an independent company DISD contracts with to provide substitute teachers.

On May 19, police took a report from a mother who alleged an improper relationship between a substitute teacher and her child, who is a high school student.

The mother had reviewed text messages with Trevino on the student’s phone that discussed meeting in person to return a possession of the student’s, according to an affidavit. She then contacted the school’s school resource officer and administrators.

Police spoke with the student, who admitted to meeting with Trevino on or about April 21 behind a supermarket, where the two performed sexual acts on one another, the affidavit alleges.

Police contacted Trevino, who confirmed he was a substitute teacher contracted by Denton ISD from 2017 to present and confirmed the phone number from the texts was his.

Trevino told police he and the student met in the hallway of the school when he was teaching, the affidavit states.

Trevino admitted to meeting up with the student twice and performing a sexual act on the student both times, according to the affidavit. One instance occurred inside a portable classroom on the school campus, the affidavit alleges.

The district said in a statement it is taking the allegations seriously and working “in full cooperation” with ESS, which is conducting an investigation of the ESS employee.

Trevino bonded out of jail following an arraignment hearing Friday, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge, officials say

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department announced Tuesday that one of its officers was arrested over the Memorial Day weekend on suspicion on driving while intoxicated. Dallas police said senior corporal Daniel Jamieson was arrested by the McKinney Police Department on Monday and was taken to the Collin County Jail.
DALLAS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

North Texas Man Indicted for Deviant Assault by Grand Jury in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – A Lewisville teen was indicted by a grand jury in Tom Green County this past month for sexually assaulting a child.  As previously reported, on Jan. 4, 2021, detectives with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division received a report from Texas Child Protective Services alleging that a 13-year-old girl in San Angelo had been sexually assaulted by an adult. In the report it detailed that the assailant, Byron Bowie, 19, of Lewisville, sexually assault the child on Nov. 15, 2020.  At some point in the investigation the detective met with Bowie and had a…
WFAA

Two men arrested in connection to Parker County homicide, police say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — Two men have been arrested in a homicide that happened in Parker County earlier this month, authorities said. The Parker County Sheriff's Office said a man – later identified as 38-year-old Eugene Shaw Jr., of Mineral Wells – was found dead in the early morning hours of May 20 next to a railroad track near a brick plant.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disd#Isd#Substitute Teacher#Ess#Police#Violent Crime#Denton Isd
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Defendant Swallows Razor Blade, Delays Start of Fort Worth Officer's Murder Trial

The murder trial for one of two people accused of killing Fort Worth Police Officer Garrett Hull is on hold after the defendant says he swallowed razor blades. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office confirmed to NBC 5 Tuesday afternoon that defendant Timothy Huff "swallowed razor blades" and was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officers to Face Civil Rights Trial in Timpa Case

The Supreme Court of the United States said Tuesday it would not review the case involving four Dallas police officers involved in the death of a man back in 2016. A federal appeals court ruled back in January that "qualified immunity" should not protect the officers from potential liability resulting from the death of Tony Timpa, a man with mental illness who died after being restrained for nearly 14 minutes by Dallas police officers in 2016.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Man shoots himself after taking gun on Texas elementary school campus, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas (Gray News) – Police say a man accidentally shot himself while carrying a gun onto a Texas elementary school campus. According to the Arlington Police Department, the school went on a brief lockdown while officers investigated but didn’t believe there was any malicious intent on the parent’s part or any threat to the school.
ARLINGTON, TX
KXII.com

Rape suspect fatally shot by police in Cooke Co.

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) - A sexual assault suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Cooke County Thursday morning. Sheriff Ray Sappington said on Saturday a woman reported she was kidnapped, taken to a remote area of Montague County and raped. Around 5 a.m. Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies attempted...
CBS DFW

Two North Texas students arrested for bringing guns to school

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two North Texas students were arrested for bringing guns to school just one day after the Robb Elementary School massacre.  Police say a student at Meacham Middle School was in possession of a firearm. The officer arrested the teen and seized his gun. Ariel Munoz is in 8th grade and recalled the moment he found out.  "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class then some kids told me a kid pulled out a gun, loaded it and waved it around the cameras," Munoz said. Munoz says the student that brought the gun was...
easttexasradio.com

Three Jailed After Body Found In Shallow Grave

Henderson County Deputies say three suspects are now in custody in connection with the death of a man whose body they found in a hand-dug grave near Seven Points last week. Twenty-two-year-old Dalan Joe Clowdus of Maybank, 42-year-old Steve Joe Clowdus, and 47-year-old William David Hux. both of Kemp, have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Murder, and Tampering with Evidence. They did not disclose the name of the victim.
SEVEN POINTS, TX
WFAA

13-year-old killed in shooting in eastern Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the torso in Fort Worth on Saturday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Police said they responded to the shooting in the 6050 block of Stoneybrook Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
FORT WORTH, TX
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy