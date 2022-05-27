Substitute teacher arrested after allegations of improper relationship with DISD student

Alexander Dominick Trevino, 28, a substitute teacher with Denton ISD, was arrested Thursday evening after he allegedly admitted to performing sexual acts on a student.

The substitute teacher was not an employee of the district but of ESS, an independent company DISD contracts with to provide substitute teachers.

On May 19, police took a report from a mother who alleged an improper relationship between a substitute teacher and her child, who is a high school student.

The mother had reviewed text messages with Trevino on the student’s phone that discussed meeting in person to return a possession of the student’s, according to an affidavit. She then contacted the school’s school resource officer and administrators.

Police spoke with the student, who admitted to meeting with Trevino on or about April 21 behind a supermarket, where the two performed sexual acts on one another, the affidavit alleges.

Police contacted Trevino, who confirmed he was a substitute teacher contracted by Denton ISD from 2017 to present and confirmed the phone number from the texts was his.

Trevino told police he and the student met in the hallway of the school when he was teaching, the affidavit states.

Trevino admitted to meeting up with the student twice and performing a sexual act on the student both times, according to the affidavit. One instance occurred inside a portable classroom on the school campus, the affidavit alleges.

The district said in a statement it is taking the allegations seriously and working “in full cooperation” with ESS, which is conducting an investigation of the ESS employee.

Trevino bonded out of jail following an arraignment hearing Friday, police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said.