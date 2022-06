AUSTIN, Texas — For a week, Republican lawmakers across the state have offered condolences to the families of the victims in the Uvalde massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two educators at Robb Elementary School. However, Texas Democrats want Gov. Greg Abbott to do more than just give his sympathies to the family but make significant changes to the gun laws in the state to prevent another mass shooting.

UVALDE, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO