Gov. Abbott gives resources to victims of Robb Elementary School shooting

ULVADE, Texas ( KETK ) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at Uvalde High School Friday afternoon following a briefing with state agencies, local officials and members of the community on state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

During the conference, Abbott highlighted the importance of access to mental healthcare and said advocates have been assigned to the families of the victims to help them get the resources they need. Abbott was joined by the Mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, and Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee.

Leaders of the state institutions that Abbott discussed in his speech were also in attendance and are listed as follows:

Cecile Young , Health and Human Services Commissioner

Cassie Brown , Texas Department of Insurance Commissioner

Brian Guthrie , Executive Director of the Teacher Retirement System

Porter Wilson , Executive Director of the Texas Employees Retirement System

Ed Serna , Executive Director of the Texas Workforce Commission

Bobby Wilkinson , Executive Director of the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs

Mike Morath , head of the Texas Education Agency

Abbott also answered multiple questions at the end of the conference, none of which were in regards to the resources that the state is providing to the families. Instead, he was asked many questions about the shooting, the responses to it and a plethora of others regarding the incident.

“The information I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said. “And I’m absolutely livid about that. And here is my expectation… the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigations, which includes the Texas Rangers and the FBI, they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty.”

The full press conference can be viewed above.

