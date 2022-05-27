ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Abbott gives resources to victims of Robb Elementary School shooting

By Michael Fowler
 4 days ago

ULVADE, Texas ( KETK ) — Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at Uvalde High School Friday afternoon following a briefing with state agencies, local officials and members of the community on state resources available for those impacted by the Robb Elementary School shooting.

During the conference, Abbott highlighted the importance of access to mental healthcare and said advocates have been assigned to the families of the victims to help them get the resources they need. Abbott was joined by the Mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, and Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee.

DPS: Police waited more than 40 min. during shooter response

Leaders of the state institutions that Abbott discussed in his speech were also in attendance and are listed as follows:

Abbott also answered multiple questions at the end of the conference, none of which were in regards to the resources that the state is providing to the families. Instead, he was asked many questions about the shooting, the responses to it and a plethora of others regarding the incident.

“The information I was given turned out, in part, to be inaccurate,” he said. “And I’m absolutely livid about that. And here is my expectation… the law enforcement leaders that are leading the investigations, which includes the Texas Rangers and the FBI, they get to the bottom of every fact with absolute certainty.”

The full press conference can be viewed above.

Texas active shooter training: Officers unwilling to risk lives urged to ‘consider another career’

The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
