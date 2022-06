As my patients grow older, they tell me they feel as young as ever on the inside—yet their bodies are declining, and they want to know how they can stay as healthy as possible. Especially for women, one important factor to consider is bone density. During menopause, which usually occurs between ages 45-55, women’s estrogen levels drop dramatically, and this leads to a decrease in bone mass which can increase the risk of bone fractures (broken bones). Men also lose bone density as they age, but this generally happens at a slower rate and later in life than most women.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO