“It takes one second to walk on the campus and be inspired by what’s happening here, and a lot of people felt that immediately.”. Abby Smith, president of the Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg, is giving TheBurg a tour of the Alexander Grass Campus for Jewish Life. Seen through her eyes and ebullience, the reimagined but still-vacant space—most recently known as Dixon University Center—truly does seem to hum with activity.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO