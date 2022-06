The 2022 graduate turned in a virtuoso performance by becoming the first athlete at Festus to win four state championships in one season at the Class 4 state track and field championships in Jefferson City on May 27-28. Meyers won the 800-meter run in 1:54.46, the 1,600 in 4:16.09 and 3,200 in 9:13.19. Meyers ran a leg on the 4x800 relay that defended its state title in 7:57.39. Meyers scored 40 of the 46 points for Festus, which finished third and won its third team trophy in four years. He also helped the Tigers win their eighth straight state cross country title last November by finishing second in Class 4.

