ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yet another scolding for Houston judge in employment case from 5th Circuit

By Alison Frankel
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FT6Wv_0fsrjtRt00

(Reuters) - Perhaps the third time will prove to be a charm for the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and a Houston judge who has received two previous admonitions over his handling of employment discrimination cases.

The appeals court vacated U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes’ grant of summary judgment to ambulatory care center operator KS Management Services LLC, ruling that Hughes abused his discretion by refusing to permit plaintiff Dana Bailey to conduct depositions to support her age discrimination claim. Judges Edith Jones, Leslie Southwick and Andy Oldham also reversed Hughes’s order denying discovery to Bailey.

The Bailey decision, as the 5th Circuit said in the very first paragraph of its per curiam opinion, is the third decision in which the appeals court has overturned Hughes for denying discovery to the plaintiff in a discrimination suit, following 2017’s McCoy v. Energy XXI GOM, LLC and 2021’s Miller v. Sam Houston State University.

“It is “déjà vu all over again,” the 5th Circuit said, quoting Yogi Berra. “And we reverse. Again. But we trust that the district court will heed the Federal Rules and the mandates of our precedent.”

Bailey’s lawyers at the Villa Law Firm also asked the 5th Circuit to reassign her case to a new judge. Such reassignments, as I’ve written, are extraordinarily rare – but not, unfortunately, for Hughes. My Reuters colleague Mike Scarcella noted last month, in a piece about the appellate revival of a big debit card antitrust case dismissed by Hughes, that the 5th Circuit has ordered at least five cases originally overseen by Hughes to be transferred to a different judge for remanded proceedings.

Bailey’s counsel argued that even though Hughes had not made overtly prejudicial statements about their client’s case – in contrast to the judge's conduct in the employment discrimination case reversed by the 5th Circuit in 2021 – Hughes’s “persistent and seemingly arbitrary denials of Bailey’s requests for adequate discovery” were reason enough to take the case away from him.

The appeals court disagreed. The 5th Circuit said the plaintiff's lawyers had not shown that the trial judge would be unfair to their client on remand or that his impartiality could reasonably be questioned.

In an email statement, Bailey counsel Matthew Swiger said he was nevertheless pleased with the appellate decision. “We look forward to productive resolution for our client,” he said.

Hughes did not respond to my detailed email query or to a detailed phone inquiry I left with his courtroom staff.

One of the questions I asked Hughes in my unrequited email was whether his peremptory discovery denials actually subvert the quick resolution of unwarranted employment lawsuits, which I presume to be his intention.

Look, after all, at what has happened to KS Management, known as Kelsey, in this case. Sure, Kelsey won a quick summary judgment ruling from Hughes without having to defend a single deposition. But now it’s going back to Hughes for a do-over, with the 5th Circuit looking over the trial judge’s shoulder.

Kelsey counsel Jill Panagos of Crain Caton & James agreed in a phone interview that “it could be” that the judge’s discovery rules end up undermining his intentions. (Panagos, to be clear, is a staunch supporter and old friend of Hughes, whom she describes as “a delightful man and a good friend to me.”)

Panagos said Hughes obviously has broad discretion to make the rules in his own courtroom. She said she has defended employers in hundreds of appearances before Hughes, who almost always calls for the same limited-discovery protocols. “He didn’t do anything untoward,” she said. “I truly believe that in his mind, he thinks he is being helpful.”

But during the litigation before Hughes, Panagos’s client, Kelsey, took a less draconian position on Bailey’s discovery requests than the judge, as the company acknowledged in its 5th Circuit brief. Under what the 5th Circuit described as his “rough justice” rules for employment cases, including the Bailey case, Hughes requires both sides initially to produce certain documents, including the worker’s emails and a list of potentially corroborating witnesses. They must also jointly produce an “objective, factual” chronology of the worker’s employment history. (“Legal posturing, abstractions and quibbling will be crushed,” Hughes's orders state.)

After this limited discovery, employers can move for summary judgment. Kelsey did so, arguing that Bailey was fired not because she is in her late 50s but because she made mistakes in administering medication to patients. Bailey, meanwhile, contended that the company trumped up these rationales – and that she needed to conduct depositions to back her account.

Hughes said that she was not entitled to any discovery beyond the initial disclosures until after she was deposed, but neither side sought to depose the plaintiff.

As Bailey’s counsel filed motions to depose Kelsey witnesses, Kelsey seemed willing to allow the discovery to take place. “Having nothing to hide and firmly believing its actions warranted, Kelsey did not oppose Plaintiff’s Rule 56(d) motions to depose additional witnesses,” the company said in its 5th Circuit brief.

Kelsey’s brief even referred to Hughes’s seemingly “harsh treatment” of Bailey’s discovery requests, though the company argued that Bailey had misrepresented the documentation it previously produced and that the former nurse wouldn’t be able to survive summary judgment even if her lawyers were permitted to conduct the depositions they sought.

Bailey and her former employer will now get the chance to see if Kelsey is right about that – after losing a year of time and undisclosed costs in the appeal of Hughes’s discovery and summary judgment orders.

For the sake of both plaintiffs and defendants in employment discrimination cases, fingers crossed that this time, Hughes gets the 5th Circuit’s message.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 29

Henry Herron
3d ago

If people do a little bit of research you'll find that there are a lot of corporations that will shop judges and try to get their cases in Texas because of judges that are friendly to corporations. No judge should ever be known as being friendly to corporations, minorities, or anyone else. They should be known by their impartiality and their fairness.

Reply(9)
47
Eureka Mickens
3d ago

this may explain that court ruling that police don't have to protect and servejudges don't want to do their job eitherbut cash that paycheck before the ink dries

Reply
8
jeff pickner
3d ago

so the judge knowingly broke discrimination laws 3 times....... and why is he still sitting in judgement?

Reply(1)
21
Related
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Lynn Hughes
Person
Yogi Berra
Vice

Greg Abbott Is Considering Declaring Texas Under ‘Invasion’

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is openly musing about declaring Texas under “invasion” in what would be a radical, legally dubious attempt to address the state’s migrant crisis. The plan would involve invoking war powers and allowing state police to begin rounding up migrants and asylum-seekers and then dispatching them over the border into Mexico—at a moment when federal authorities are bracing for the number of migrant crossings to potentially triple this summer.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuit Judge#Employment Discrimination#Court Case#Lawsuits#The 5th Circuit#The Villa Law Firm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reason.com

Federal Court Sanctions MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell for "Frivolous" Legal Claims

Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy