BRYAN, Texas — Kroger stores across Texas are teaming up to donate $300,000 in support of the victims and families impacted by the deadly school shooting in Uvalde. “My heart is broken by the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas," said President of the Kroger Houston Division Laura Gump. "Such a senseless act of violence has no place in our community or our world. ”

UVALDE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO