Article by Michael Rainville, Jr. The Great Northern Depot, one of Minneapolis’ former wonders, saw millions of passengers travel through during its over six decades of use. Minneapolis became a major transportation hub around the turn of the twentieth century thanks in large part to James J. Hill, a railroad tycoon and resident of Saint Paul. Hill, along with a group of investors, began purchasing railroad companies in 1878 and eventually formed the Great Northern Railway in 1889.

