PETOSKEY – Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council is pleased to announce a Prescription and Over-the-Counter Drug Drop-Off (POD) event on Saturday, June 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey. The event is being hosted by Harbor Springs Police Department and McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital. Everyone is welcome to drop off unwanted medications at Hospital Circle Drive off Mitchell St. during the event. Pills, liquids, ointments, lotions, and even pet medications are all accepted. Those wishing to participate should keep medications in their original containers with the medication name visible. A black marker can be used to erase personal identifying information from medication labels.

PETOSKEY, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO