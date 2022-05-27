Free COVIS-19 testing schedule for next week announced

The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 19, for its May gathering. Twenty-one ladies enjoyed a time of prayer, a meal and fellowship. Some of the ladies shared their favorite Woman of the Bible to represent the Mother’s/Women’s Day celebration. Later, the ladies enjoyed shopping and fellowshipping as they relaxed in the rocking chairs and taking photos for future walks down memory lane. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Elder Sophia Jefferson, Shirley Bullock, Rebecca Solomon, Gertie Downey, Brenda Waiters, Diane Howell, Ruby Downey 2 and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Arvella Scott, Lottie Hargrove, Cora Fogg, Martha Williams, Johanna Harrison, Ruby Downey and Linda Byrd-Russ.; third row: Minister Mary Terry, Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Vivian J. Joseph and Patricia Russell.

SOUTH HILL, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO