Free COVIS-19 testing schedule for next week announced

warrenrecord.com
 4 days ago

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic...

www.warrenrecord.com

Related
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant inspections

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Employee health policy did not include salmonella nontyphoidal. Some food in reach-ins was above 41F. Non-commercial style refrigerators used. Sink in restroom is clogged. Some areas of floor are cracked and wall above prep table has chipping paint.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Harnett County Manager Proposes Tax Decrease

LILLINGTON — Harnett County Manager Brent Trout is recommending a 16 cents reduction in property tax rates and an increase in fire taxes for two districts in a proposed budget for the July 1 fiscal year. The decrease will still amount to an increase in property tax bills, but on a smaller scale compared to the county’s current tax rate with new property values.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Public Health#Optumserve
Complex

J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival Generates $6.7 Million in Direct Economic Impact for Wake County in North Carolina

More than $6 million in direct economic impact was generated with the 2022 edition of J. Cole’s Dreamville Festival in Raleigh. In a press release shared Tuesday, it was revealed that this year’s fest—held across two days in April at Dorothea Dix Park—resulted in a combined attendance count of 80,000. The economic impact figure, meanwhile, is said to represent a “conservative estimate” comprised of tourism-related impact alone. The 2022 festival generated $6.7 million in direct economic impact within Wake County, per figures from the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.
thelocalreporter.press

Habitat and Hope Celebrate Funding Windfall

Two local organizations, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County and HOPE NC, were recently awarded substantial funds that will support efforts to create affordable housing in Orange County. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County received a $5 million gift May 22 from the author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. HOPE NC,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Angier Bike Fest June 3-4

ANGIER – June is right around the corner and so is the 2022 Angier Bike Fest. Motorcycle enthusiasts, such as these during a previous year, will roll into the ‘Town of the Crepe Myrtles’ June 3-4 for a weekend of entertainment, bike shows, a bike ride, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and much more.
ANGIER, NC
warrenrecord.com

Ministry holds May gathering

The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry met at Cracker Barrel in South Hill, Va., on Thursday, May 19, for its May gathering. Twenty-one ladies enjoyed a time of prayer, a meal and fellowship. Some of the ladies shared their favorite Woman of the Bible to represent the Mother’s/Women’s Day celebration. Later, the ladies enjoyed shopping and fellowshipping as they relaxed in the rocking chairs and taking photos for future walks down memory lane. Pictured, from the left, are, first row: Elder Sophia Jefferson, Shirley Bullock, Rebecca Solomon, Gertie Downey, Brenda Waiters, Diane Howell, Ruby Downey 2 and the Rev. Dora Dorsey; second row: Arvella Scott, Lottie Hargrove, Cora Fogg, Martha Williams, Johanna Harrison, Ruby Downey and Linda Byrd-Russ.; third row: Minister Mary Terry, Catherine Hunt, Ann L. Jones, Margaret Alexander, Vivian J. Joseph and Patricia Russell.
SOUTH HILL, VA
cbs17

Thousands flock to central NC lakes on Memorial Day weekend

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – It’s the unofficial start of summer and with beautiful weather, it means more time outdoors for many. With a number of COVID restrictions loosened, some people took to the water Sunday to relax over Memorial Day weekend at Falls Lake. This Memorial Day...
THEATER & DANCE
WNCT

State Annual Singing Convention, Benson Sing, celebrating 101 years

BENSON, N.C. (WNCT) – Are you ready to be a star? The 101st State Annual Singing Convention will be held on June 24-26 in the Singing Grove park at 400 East Main Street in Benson. The first two days will feature numerous choirs singing with the last day being used to hold the sing competition. […]
BENSON, NC
cbs17

4 NC river sites fail fecal bacteria test ahead of Memorial Day weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group that monitors river quality in North Carolina says four sites are unsafe for swimming due to high levels of fecal bacteria. The group, Sound Rivers, monitors over 50 areas in the Tar-Pamlico and Upper Neuse watersheds. Each week, a team of volunteers from the group gathers water samples from popular recreation sites from the Raleigh-Durham area to the Pamlico Sound.
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher says she thinks about a shooter every school day

SANFORD, N.C. — Many teachers across North Carolina are walking into their classrooms in the mornings wondering what will happen that day. The students who will file in from the hallway are precious parts of their life. It’s why the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school resonates...

