The Indianapolis Colts have entrenched starters across the depth chart, but there are still a few spots that are up for grabs in the lead-up to the 2022 season. Even without a first-round pick and not making their first selection until pick No. 53 overall, general manager Chris Ballard still managed to find a group of rookies that can make an impact in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 17 MINUTES AGO