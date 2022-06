The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) and Rawlings announced their selections for the 2022 NCAA Division III All-Region Teams on Tuesday, naming Carthage first baseman Bryce Prybylinski to the Region Eight third team. The senior from Discovery Bay, Calif. led the Firebirds in batting average, doubles, RBI, and on-base percentage...

KENOSHA, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO