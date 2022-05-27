Take a Ghost Walk Through Indiana’s Lincoln State Park Memorial Day Weekend
By Melissa Awesome
There's so much to do at Lincoln State Park, and now you can enjoy a ghost walk! Who knows, maybe you'll run into ole Honest Abe!. This Saturday, May 28th, Lincoln State Park will be hosting a ghost walk. On the walk you'll take a tour through the woods at Lincoln...
The weather is getting nice. It's time to dust off the ole kayak and hit the water. I have been kayaking for a few years now and I love it. Something about being out on the water in a kayak is freeing and relaxing. You can escape the world, go at your own pace, and be one with nature. I absolutely love it. Around the Tri-State, there are a lot of great places for you to go kayaking. I remember the first time I went, it was the Blue River. You're able to rent kayaks and equipment there if you don't have any. That's how I knew I needed to invest in a kayak of my own. Since then, I have invested a lot into my kayak. Even built a kayak kart and a live well that I can pull when I go fishing.
My mom is one of the biggest fans of The Walking Dead. She has read all of the comic books and makes sure to tune in to each new episode while decked out in her Daryl t-shirt and fleece blanket to match. As if that wasn’t enough, she also avidly follows fan pages dedicated to the show on social media. With the show nearing the end of its 10-season run, I can’t begin to imagine the daughterly support my mom will need when she no longer has new episodes to look forward to of her favorite show.
Anytime a celebrity visits the Tri-State it's a big deal. Okay, I'll admit it's probably a bigger deal to me since I'm obsessed with celebrities. I think it is especially cool when a famous person just shows up at a local restaurant like Dennis Quaid did a couple of years ago. He had a very specific reason for being in Evansville - Love.
If you come across wildlife that needs help, it can be hard to find the right help. Here's how to find rehabbers near you. Maybe you found an injured eagle or a fawn that clearly is in distress there are rehabbers all over the state to help. Indiana Department of Natural Resources has a very informative list of contact information for wildlife rehabbers all across the state. These rehabbers are permitted wildlife rehabbers per the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. You can click here to see the full list of wildlife rehabbers across the state. Each rehabber has what they specialize in so you can find who to contact.
We're all familiar with the saying "they don't make 'em like they used to." That is true about a lot of things, including bricks. Have you ever wondered where bricks come from? I don't know if I've ever really stopped to think about it - I mean, they have to come from somewhere, right? Nowadays I would imagine most bricks are mass-produced in big factories around the country. But that wasn't always the case. Back in the day, some brick factories looked more like this.
Would I be going out on a limb if I were to assume that each one of the 50 states people, places, and things that are unique to it? I think it would be a shame if that WEREN'T the case. I'm pretty sure the stuff I have in mind...
When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After hearing...
I know it wouldn't be the most important distinction in the world, but if Kentucky wanted to push for the title of Milkshake Capital of America, who would argue? Some more work would need to be done, but I think we're off to a good start. Well, to begin with,...
It is strawberry season in Kentucky and the UK Cooperative Extension Office has developed an amazing and delicious recipe that will inspire you to celebrate it. It's a recipe for homemade Strawberry Sorbet. When I was a kid, I lived out past Thruston in the east side of the county....
I am a child of the 1980s and 1990s, so you had better believe that I am a tried and true New Kids On The Block fan for life. I'm pretty sure that all of my middle school friends are still Blockheads too. Recently, several of them had the opportunity to not only see NKOTB in concert but they are featured in their Mixtape Tour 2022 trailer!
If you love a good Food Truck Festival you're gonna want to be in Indiana this Memorial Day weekend as the vendors roll into town for one pretty EPIC event. WHERE CAN WE FIND ALL THE FOOD TRUCKS THIS WEEKEND?. You can find all the delicious food trucks your little...
Think of all the poisonous creatures we DON'T have in this country, and then be thankful. For example, if you've ever done any reading about poison dart frogs, you'll be mighty relieved they are in Central and South America. They're beautiful, but they will drop you like a hot rock.
Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. I’m Chloe, a long-term resident, and senior sweetie. At 7 years old, I don’t care much for toys and lived for pets and lap time. With that being said, I could definitely benefit from some extra physical activity to get down to my goal weight. I am declawed, so you won’t need to worry about me scratching on the couch or climbing up the curtains. I was surrendered because my family was moving and couldn’t take me. I’m hoping to retire in my next home and stay put for the rest of my golden years! I like everyone I meet and would do fine as a single pet or with others. Did I mention that I’m eligible for our Pets for Seniors Program, too?
You can protect yourself from those dreaded ticks this summer by making your own repellants. Tick season is upon us in Indiana. We all have heard horror stories about ticks and the effects their bites can have on us. For example, there's a potentially deadly allergy that starts with a tick bite from a tick that is found in Indiana. So how do you attempt to avoid getting bit by ticks?
With all the information and statistics we have on how wearing a seatbelt while driving or riding in a moving vehicle can literally save your life, the fact there are people who still don't wear them boggles my mind. I don't even start my truck until I have my seatbelt on, and I can't even imagine what kind of shape I'd be today if I didn't have my seatbelt on when I got t-boned by a drunk driver on my way to work a few years ago, nor do I want to. Yet despite what we know, there are those who still don't strap in before hitting the road. They are the people Indiana State Police will be looking for this Memorial Day Weekend during their Department's "Click It or Ticket" campaign.
One of the most beautiful and majestic animals to walk this earth is a deer. There is just something magical about the way they move, look around, and seem to directly meet our glance is like a connection to the angels. Seeing a normal, brown/grey deer in the woods is...
Despite most of our monetary transactions being done digitally thanks to the rise in popularity of online banking and online shopping, tangible, paper money still holds an important place in our economy. While there has been and continues to be a rise in people using modern technology to try and hack our accounts to get to our hard-earned dollars, there are still others who are taking the old-fashioned route of passing counterfeit money off as authentic to purchase products and services (technically, "stealing"). Sometimes, the fake bills are so well done, that it's impossible for the average person like you or me to realize they're not real. Others are really close but feature a distinguishing mark telling you it's a fake, But, even in those cases, if you're not looking closely, you probably wouldn't notice it. Fortunately, for one western Kentucky business owner, he caught a fake $5 bill recently a customer unknowingly tried to use to make a purchase.
This is our Thursday Pet of the Week, CALLIE COCO, and she is up for adoption at It Takes a Village. CALLIE COCO is a three-and-a-half-year-old Calico (hence the name). She's a little thing too, only weighing about 7 pounds. Our friends at ITV tell us that CALLIE COCO is kind of a shy kitty, except when it comes to mice. Apparently, she doesn't have a problem getting "up close and personal" with rodents, because they tell us CALLIE COCO would make a perfect barn cat.
If you have a jar full of change at home, there's a chance that one of those quarters in there could be worth WAY more than 25 cents. At home, I have a big tin container that has a pretty good chunk of change stored inside of it. If I had to guess, there's around $100 worth of change in there. However, I am going to have to go home after work to make sure there's not anything in there that could be worth more than the average coin would be. I could be sitting on a quarter that is worth more than $200, and not even know it!
A Kentucky man recently made music history when he played his 50th State on his 50th birthday. If you know anything about music especially bluegrass here in Kentucky then you've surely heard the name, Randy Lanham. He's been playing music for 33 years and 20 of those are 20 years. Randy's most notable achievement Kentucky State Fiddle Championship in 1991 but there are a number of others including recently being inducted as a Kentucky Colonel.
