Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of May 23rd – May 27th, 2022

fordauthority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe value of Ford stock jumped during the May 23th, 2022 – May 27th, 2022 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.63, which represents a nine percent rise, or $1.13 per share bump in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $12.50. Movement & Ranges....

fordauthority.com

Comments / 1

fordauthority.com

Ford Dealers Warned About Excessive Lease Buyout Fees

In a world where the supply of new vehicles is far outweighed by demand, most automakers have been facing a big problem in the form of dealer-imposed markups. This includes not only Ford, but also General Motors and Hyundai, to name just a couple. Popular EV models like the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning have been affected by this phenomenon in a big way, drawing the ire of the automaker and customers alike, though not all are engaging in such practices. As a result, Ford will reportedly fine dealers that sell demo models too early, and dealers may be forced to sell EVs at fixed prices when they switch over to the automaker’s new business structure next year, among other operational changes. Now, Ford dealers have also been warned about excessive lease buyout fees being imposed on customers, according to a memo recently seen by Cars Direct.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Bronco Order Banks Will Open This August

The 2023 Ford Bronco, like the previous versions before it, will no doubt continue carry the Bronco tradition forward for another year, perhaps with the possibility of new options, colors, or packages. The off-road SUV debuted almost two years ago and launched about one year later, and so far, it’s proven to be a hot commodity. As Ford Authority previously reported, it is now selling in similar volumes as its smaller sibling, and when it reaches dealers, it moves quickly. Until very recently, not much was known about the 2023 model, but information about its order banks and the start of production has trickled out, and it appears aspiring owners still have a little while to go before they can order next iteration of the off-road SUV.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Prototypes Were Named After Pro Wrestlers

One quite literally never knows what one will see when it comes to automotive prototypes, which sometimes drive around covered in bizarre camo or no disguise whatsoever. Case in point – Ford Authority spies spotted a 2023 Lincoln Corsair prototype back in March that had a Kanye West (or Ye, as the long-time producer, rapper, and all-around celebrity has legally changed his name to) sticker in the rear window, making it look like he was hitching along for the ride. Now, Ford Authority has learned that the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning prototypes previously spied driving around were named after pro wrestlers, too.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Project Codename Confirmed

Back in September of 2020, Ford Authority reported that Ford Motor Company had filed a trademark for “Warthog,” which we believed at the time could foreshadow the name of an upcoming high-performance Ford Bronco variant, perhaps even what most believed was the upcoming Ford Bronco Raptor. Days later, Ford Authority spies spotted a Bronco prototype with “Warthog” written on a camouflaged panel inside the wheel well, seemingly confirming this fact. Of course, that model wound up becoming the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor, but many are still wondering what the significance of the Warthog name was to the high-performance off-roader.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford F-150 Production Update Will Axe Adaptive Cruise, Navigation

The 2022 Ford F-150 lineup can’t catch a break. As Ford Authority recently reported, retail orders for the light-duty pickup ended earlier this month as the automaker continues to fill a growing backlog of orders as a result of the ongoing microchip shortage. Despite overall Ford F-Series stock being higher than rivals through the end of April, the company admitted that it has a substantial number of pickups sitting around waiting for chips. In an effort to get trucks to customers as fast as possible, The Blue Oval decided to essentially drop some non-essential options from the lineup, with the Max Recline seating option being the most recent feature to temporarily go away. Now, sources have explained that two popular features are also not being included in future production plans.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Sanand Assembly Plant Sold In India To Tata Motors

Ford’s operations in India have been in a major flux ever since the automaker announced that it intended to end its manufacturing operations in that country back in September of 2021. The pending layoffs from The Blue Oval’s pair of facilities there – the Ford Sanand Assembly plant and Chennai Assembly plant – caused quite a bit of controversy as the automaker has been seeking to sell both after it contemplated converting at least one for the production of exported EVs, yet ultimately decided not to go that route or form a new joint venture with Mahindra as originally planned. Now, the Ford Sanand Assembly plant will reported be sold to Tata Motors, which has long been rumored to be the leading candidate for that property, according to Reuters.
BUSINESS
fordauthority.com

We’re Driving The 2021 Ford Edge ST – What Do You Want To Know?

We’re spending the week with the 2021 Ford Edge ST. Our Edge ST is coated in Performance Blue paint (which is no longer available in the 2022 model year) over an Ebony interior, plus a couple of optional packages to boot:. Equipment Group 401A ($5,750) ST Performance Brake Package...
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Owner Details Six Cool, Cheap, And Useful Mods: Video

The sixth-generation 2021 Ford Bronco was designed from the very start to be easily customizable, and that decision has already paid off for The Blue Oval as Bronco owners continue to flock to the automaker’s vast catalog of parts and accessories. In a time when money doesn’t go quite as far and many mods are rather expensive, however, many will find themselves shopping for those upgrades on a bit of a budget in the coming months. For them, this video from Kelly Blue Book’s Micah Muzio depicting some affordable and useful 2021 Ford Bronco mods could help make those decisions a bit easier.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Pace Car For Darlington 400: Photo Gallery

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 made its grand debut two years ago as a new variant that elevates the world’s best-selling sports car to new heights. With its unique suspension and modified 5.0L Coyote V8 engine making 480 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque (detuned slightly for the 2022 model year), the reborn Mach 1 delivers improved performance on the street and at the track. In fact, the Mach 1 recently served as the pace car for the Nascar Darlington 400 race, and Ford Authority has snagged several exclusive pictures of that very pony.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Off-Road Wheeling And Beyond: Live Photo Gallery

The 2021 Ford Bronco was everywhere at last year’s SEMA show, with loads of customized examples flooding the floors of the Las Vegas Convention Center. As one of the hottest, most customizable vehicles on the planet, it’s no surprise that the Ford Bronco was also named the SEMA 2021 4×4/SUV of the Year, and the off-road-focused SUV has enjoyed a bevy of new aftermarket parts and accessories in the months since. It was also there that Ford Authority got an up close look at this particular 2021 Ford Bronco build – dubbed the Off-Road Wheeling and Beyond – which shows off a full array of official Blue Oval goodies.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Detroit Area Ford Plants To Receive $135 Million From Michigan

Nearly three years ago, the state of Michigan awarded FoMoCo $35.3 million in new tax incentives for Detroit area Ford plants as the automaker invested $1.45 billion in those same facilities. Now, as The Blue Oval works to produce more electrified models like a possible all-electric version of the Ford Bronco, a hybrid variant of the new Ford Ranger Raptor, a next-gen Ranger EV, and perhaps even hybrid versions of the S650 Ford Mustang, additional investments in Detroit area Ford plants will be needed as well, and those will apparently include another $135 million from the state of Michigan, according to The Detroit News.
MICHIGAN STATE
fordauthority.com

No. 17 Nascar Ford Airborne Wreck Proves Next Gen Model Did Its Job

The No. 17 Nascar Ford Mustang driven by Chris Buescher went for a dramatic barrel-rolling wreck at the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While the race car is headed for scrap, Buescher himself walked away from the dramatic crash, proving that the Next Gen Ford Mustang performed exactly as it was supposed to in keeping its driver safe.
MOTORSPORTS
fordauthority.com

Ford Go Electric Event For Ireland Will Offer Mustang Mach-E Test Drives

The Ford Mustang Mach-E has proven to be a popular addition to the automaker’s European lineup, which will gain seven new all-electric models by 2024. In that region, the EV crossover has already taken over an entire town and become the new ride of the mayor of Cork, Ireland, while also setting a new record in the UK for its low energy consumption. Now, the Mustang Mach-E will also be available for Europeans to test drive at an upcoming Ford Go Electric Roadshow event in Ireland.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Patent Filed For Augmented Reality Display For Locating Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a augmented reality display for locating vehicles, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on November 17th, 2020, published on May 19th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0155086. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has been dabbling with augmented reality technology in...
TECHNOLOGY
fordauthority.com

Refreshed 2023 Ram 3500 Dually Spotted With New Hood And Mirrors

It appears the Ram division is focused on keeping its core lineup fresh, as the full size van and pickup segments continue to rake in profits for every brand and manufacturer that offers commercial vehicles. As Ford Authority recently outlined, the 2023 Ram ProMaster van model range is slated to receive a host of updates later this year. And now, ahead of an official reveal, it appears the Ram 3500 will get some new additions too, as our photographers spotted a sparsely camouflaged example running around with what appear to be a new hood and some new side mirrors.
CARS

Comments / 0

