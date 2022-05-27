Ford Stock Up Nine Percent During Week Of May 23rd – May 27th, 2022

The 2023 Ford Bronco, like the previous versions before it, will no doubt continue carry the Bronco tradition forward for another year, perhaps with the possibility of new options, colors, or packages. The off-road SUV debuted almost two years ago and launched about one year later, and so far, it’s proven to be a hot commodity. As Ford Authority previously reported, it is now selling in similar volumes as its smaller sibling, and when it reaches dealers, it moves quickly. Until very recently, not much was known about the 2023 model, but information about its order banks and the start of production has trickled out, and it appears aspiring owners still have a little while to go before they can order next iteration of the off-road SUV.
