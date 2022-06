For the second year in a row, Bauman’s Cider Co. has taken home “Cidermaker of the Year” honors at both the prestigious Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition as well as the Portland International Cider Cup. Collectively, their ciders were awarded 3 Best in Class medals, 6 Gold Medals, 19 Silver Medals, and 5 Bronze medals between the two competitions.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO