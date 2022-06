The Ma’i Movement Hawai’i was founded in 2020 to directly address the issue of period poverty across the state. Period poverty is the inability to buy or obtain menstrual products, such as pads and tampons, and is the result of circumstances including, income constraints, inadequate menstrual health and hygiene education, cultural or societal shame or stigma surrounding menstruation, and a lack of running water or sanitary locations to maintain personal hygiene. Period poverty disproportionately affects menstruating students, members of low-income households, persons experiencing homelessness, individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender, as well as the presently incarcerated.

