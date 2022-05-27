Virginia couple charged with murder in connection with missing 3-year-old girl

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A couple face several charges — including murder — in connection with the disappearance of a 3-year-old girl who went missing under their care.

On Tuesday, May 24, Augusta County Commonwealth Attorney Tim Martin announced at a press conference that Candi Royer and Travis Brown have each been indicted and charged with aggravated murder, felony murder, unlawfully concealing a dead body, conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, conspiracy to commit child abuse, and conspiracy to conceal a dead body.

According to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith, 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell was placed in Royer and Brown’s custody in October 2020. She went missing four months later in February 2021.

On Sept. 3, 2021, Royer was reported missing by family members, and the next day, Khaleesi’s mother told the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office the little girl was in Royer’s care. Local, state, and federal law enforcement officials joined in the search for Royer, Brown, and Khaleesi. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Royer and Brown were arrested in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 12, and extradited back to Virginia.

About 10 days after Brown and Royer’s arrest, the Augusta County Sheriff’s office said investigators were still looking for Khaleesi’s body but did not think it was "beneficial for the Augusta County community to establish search parties at this time."

Smith said Sept. 21, "It is with great sadness that the search for Khaleesi has now turned into a recovery mission."