Alabama inmate who escaped with jailed will seek to move trials, attorney says

By associatedpress
 4 days ago
A lawyer for an Alabama inmate who was the subject of a national manhunt after escaping with the apparent help of a jail official, said he will ask to move his trial to another city.

Mark McDaniel, a lawyer representing Casey White, said he will seek a change of venue to move both his upcoming capital murder trial, and the separate escape case to a new location. When Casey White disappeared, he was awaiting trial on a charge of killing a woman in 2015.

McDaniel said he has also received threats for representing White.

“At this office today and at my home, I’ve had some threats come my way, physical threats and threats to property. Let me say this to the people that’s doing that. That’s not gonna make a… bit of difference,” he said. McDaniel said it his duty to give White the best defense he can.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew international attention. The two were captured May 9 in Evansville, Indiana. Officials said Vicky White died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McDaniel said he could not discuss details of the case. “We do have a story to tell,” he said, but added “this story is going to be told in the courtroom.”

#White
