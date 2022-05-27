Paradise Symphony Orchestra to perform season finale Sunday

Grab your sunglasses, throw on a light extra layer, and be prepared for breezy north winds resulting in elevated fire danger across northern California Tuesday. Low pressure to our east is continuing to drive breezy north winds early today, but high pressure building inland from the Pacific will start to cut off those winds and leave us sunny and warmer today. High pressure will continue to build into northern California through Wednesday, and that will result in the peak of this week's heat tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning is set to stay in effect in the valley and foothills through 8pm Tuesday due to the breezy winds, low humidity and dry fuels. I do believe this warning may be lifted early as winds diminish by around noon today, so we'll be monitoring the latest conditions to let you know if that happens. We also have Frost Advisory in effect in Trinity County this morning, as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30's there early today. We have clear to mostly clear skies overhead for the start of your Tuesday, and we'll stay sunny through the day today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain areas early today. Winds will be out of the north to 25mph, with the potential for gusts up to 35mph in the valley early today, but those winds will become weaker from late this morning through the afternoon. North winds up to around 15mph are looking likely for your afternoon hours. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 80's to lower 90's in the valley, lower 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and lower 70's to lower 80's in our mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.

