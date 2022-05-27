ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paradise Symphony Orchestra to perform season finale Sunday

By Linda Watkins-Bennett
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARADISE, Calif. - On Sunday, the Paradise Symphony Orchestra will perform its season finale at the Paradise Performing Arts Center. Two talented young violinists will be featured. They are the winners in their age divisions, of the Arlene Harms Young Artist competition. 16-year-old James Johnston of Anderson has selected...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Snoop Dogg concert starts a summer of concerts at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort

CORNING, Calif.- Snoop Dogg took the stage at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort Sunday night, the first of many summer concerts hosted by the casino. Tickets for Sunday’s concert sold out in record time, and Rolling Hills Casino and Resort General Manager, Steve Neely, hopes this is a good sign for future events.
krcrtv.com

Denizens congregate for Renaissance Faire in ye olde Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — It was a joyous and merry reveille for all ages on Sunday as the sun shineth on all kinds of fantastical creatures at the Shasta Renaissance Faire in ye olde Anderson. KRCR hadst the honor of speaking to the hostess of the event. "This is our...
ANDERSON, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Hundreds gather for Memorial Day services across NorCal

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Several communities around Northern California held in-person ceremonies for Memorial Day. At least 300 people – nearly a third being veterans themselves – showed up at the Chico Cemetery on Mangrove Avenue. The Chico Community Concert Band played patriotic songs, wreaths were placed in front...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Symphony#Art Center#Music#Paradise#European#Italian#Englishman#Americans#Pomp Circumstance#Slav#Russians
actionnewsnow.com

Biz Kidz returns to the Chico Marketplace in August

CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Marketplace is bringing back Biz Kidz, an event that encourages kids to explore business, on August 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids and teens ages 6 to 17 can participate in Biz Kids. Business ideas can be submitted starting June 15 to July 12.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest Lake in the United States!

Clear Lake is a California lake north of Napa County and San Francisco. It’s the state’s largest natural freshwater lake, covering 68 square miles. At 2.5 million years old, Clear Lake is the United States and North America’s oldest lake. It is 1,417 ft above Lower Lake.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Elevated fire danger lingers & we're heating up Tuesday

Grab your sunglasses, throw on a light extra layer, and be prepared for breezy north winds resulting in elevated fire danger across northern California Tuesday. Low pressure to our east is continuing to drive breezy north winds early today, but high pressure building inland from the Pacific will start to cut off those winds and leave us sunny and warmer today. High pressure will continue to build into northern California through Wednesday, and that will result in the peak of this week's heat tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning is set to stay in effect in the valley and foothills through 8pm Tuesday due to the breezy winds, low humidity and dry fuels. I do believe this warning may be lifted early as winds diminish by around noon today, so we'll be monitoring the latest conditions to let you know if that happens. We also have Frost Advisory in effect in Trinity County this morning, as temperatures dip into the low to mid 30's there early today. We have clear to mostly clear skies overhead for the start of your Tuesday, and we'll stay sunny through the day today. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's to lower 60's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills, and 20's to 30's in our mountain areas early today. Winds will be out of the north to 25mph, with the potential for gusts up to 35mph in the valley early today, but those winds will become weaker from late this morning through the afternoon. North winds up to around 15mph are looking likely for your afternoon hours. High temperatures are projected to climb into the upper 80's to lower 90's in the valley, lower 70's to mid 80's in the foothills, and lower 70's to lower 80's in our mountain areas Tuesday afternoon.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Willits News

MCHC in Mendocino and Lake Counties appoints new CEO, Rod Grainger

MCHC Health Centers has announced the appointment of Rod Grainger as its chief executive officer. Grainger brings 30 years of healthcare management experience with a strong background in healthcare finance. Having spent most of the last 10 years as Long Valley Health Center’s executive director, Grainger understands the opportunities and...
MENDOCINO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Grass Valley, Truckee Sears Hometown Stores To Close; Liquidation Sales Underway

GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Sears’ retreat is continuing, with the chain’s smaller stores now appearing next on the chopping block. Nearly 100 of the once-great box store’s smaller Sears Hometown locations will be closing down this summer, according to a recent report in Axios. Both the Grass Valley and Truckee Sears Hometown stores have posted liquidation sales announcements to their Facebook pages. As recently as November 2019 – even as more and more of the big box store’s locations closed around the country – Sears touted the success of its Hometown locations, noting that they numbered more than 400. However, Sears’ position has continued to dwindle. Thousands of stores across the country have closed over the past 17 years – and only three of the company’s Kmart locations remain. Liquidation sales for the stores are expected to last through June 2, but it’s unclear exactly when the locations will close for good.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Driver runs red light, crashes into Jack in the Box in downtown Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A truck crashed into the Jack in the Box on the corner of West 5th Street and Broadway Street in Chico on Monday morning. Police say a vehicle traveling on Broadway ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that was traveling through the intersection on West 5th Street.
CHICO, CA
Sand Hills Express

After the Camp Fire: Rebuilding Paradise

On the road to Paradise, you can see signs of a comeback. Rebuilding this town nestled in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada was far from certain after Paradise was lost to the inferno known as the Camp Fire. The 2018 blaze killed 85 people and destroyed nearly 20,000 homes...
actionnewsnow.com

Tribe begins construction on new casino near Chico

DURHAM, Calif. - Construction is underway at the site of a new casino in Butte County. The Mechoopda tribe is building a new casino near the interchange of Highway 99 and 149. The location is near the town of Durham about eight miles south of Chico. The new casino will...
CHICO, CA
KDRV

Caught on Camera: Mountain lion in Cottonwood kills 4 sheep

COTTONWOOD, Calif.- A Cottonwood woman is devastated after a mountain lion slaughtered four of her livestock. The owner tells Action News Now that her sheep means everything to her, and she is worried because the mountain lion is still on the loose. The video owner shared shows the mountain lion...
COTTONWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy