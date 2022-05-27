Three Predators sign with college programs

Buy Now Fox Creek's RJ Ramp (Newberry football), Chandler O'Bannon (Francis Marion basketball) and Quincy Wells (Newberry football) were honored Friday in a signing ceremony at the school. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

NORTH AUGUSTA -- Three Fox Creek High School seniors had one last celebration of their athletic success Friday.

Chandler O'Bannon, RJ Ramp and Quincy Wells were honored in a signing ceremony at the school. O'Bannon is headed off to Francis Marion to play basketball, while Ramp and Wells will remain teammates in Newberry's football program.

"It feels good. It's kind of like a dream come true, playing college basketball, playing at the next level," said O'Bannon. "It's something I always dreamed of doing, and I'm just blessed that I got the opportunity to showcase that at the next level."

O'Bannon said he liked the campus at Francis Marion and felt like it was a good size to help him grow. The location is convenient for family to come and see him, while it's also far enough away for him to experience college on his own. He wants to gear his studies toward getting into the medical field, even if that means additional schooling down the road.

He'll spend the summer getting his body college-ready and fine-tuning his game before he joins the Patriots' up-tempo system. A Class AAA All-State selection this past season, and also an All-Region 5-AAA pick in football, O'Bannon said his favorite Fox Creek memories are of spending time with his teammates and playing under the lights in front of the home crowd.

Ramp also said his signing was like a dream come true, and he said he was so glad it was finally happening. He chose Newberry, where he wants to study sports management, because it was close to home and checked off some key boxes - he said he loves the coaches, loves the players in the program and loved his visit to the school.

There's also the bonus of taking this next step alongside Wells.

"I'm really excited to go to Newberry with my teammate here," he said. "Me and him had some good times on the field. Can't wait to make more memories."

An All-Region selection, Ramp routinely racked up tackles behind the line of scrimmage from his spot on the defensive line, and he plans to keep that up at the next level.

"Get after it," he said. "More sacks, hopefully get bigger and become a better player."

Ramp and Wells had the same answer about their favorite memory from playing football at Fox Creek - beating Strom Thurmond on Senior Night. That was one of the biggest wins in school history, and they'll try to win more big games together in college.

"That's actually pretty cool," Wells said. "We're probably going to be roommates, just get a real college experience. I'm just thankful."

Wells was also an All-Region pick in football and proved he was capable of making plays at running back and defensive end. He'll stay on defense at Newberry, where he wants to study business management.

He said he liked that Newberry isn't too far away, and he felt a home-like vibe there.

"The campus. The coaches were very friendly when I first came," he said. "They sat down with me, ate with me, just chopped it up with me."