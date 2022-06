MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One Montgomery Public Schools graduate is celebrating being named a 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Hailey Mullins is still soaking in the moment. “This is the highest achievement a high school senior can receive. So receiving this really meant the world to me and more and especially to see like my parents proud. Not only that my teacher received the U.S. Presidential most influential teacher. So it really warms my heart to see that I can pass my accomplishments on to others,” said Mullins.

