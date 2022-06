The positivity rate is now at 11.21 percent in Kentucky, with 7,140 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last week. According to a weekly update, there were also 37 newly reported deaths in that time, bringing the death toll in the Commonwealth up to 15,945 since the pandemic began. On the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, Christian, Todd and Trigg counties remain ‘green’.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO