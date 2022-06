A nine-year-old American girl survived a very rare attack from a cougar during a camping trip in the western United States, wildlife officials and family members said Tuesday. The cat attacked the girl, Lily Kryzhanivskyy, on Saturday morning while she was camping with her family in Washington state, her uncle Alex Mantsevich wrote on GoFundMe, where he was trying to raise money to cover her medical expenses.

