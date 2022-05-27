Rebuilding Jarrell: Infrastructure demands increase as population grows

Deep in Roy Creek Canyon, a hidden valley 30 miles west of Austin, springs trickle out of shelves of limestone into clear green pools, and endangered golden-cheeked warblers flit through centuries-old bald cypress trees. A prime example of the unique ecosystems that fill the Texas Hill Country, the 50 acres surrounding the stream have been used as an ecology lab by the University of Texas Biodiversity Center, a study source for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and a site for Audubon Society bird counts. “It’s untouched,” says Lew Adams, co-owner of the land. “It’s a time capsule for how this land used to be.”
