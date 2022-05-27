ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jarrell, TX

Rebuilding Jarrell: Infrastructure demands increase as population grows

KVUE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 1997, Jarrell, Texas, was a town...

www.kvue.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

41 Del Valle ISD students accept full-time jobs with Tesla

AUSTIN, Texas — Graduation is around the corner for schools across Texas, and some lucky students in Del Valle ISD have something to look forward to. Some have signed contracts to work for Tesla after graduating. “I found that as an opportunity to move up almost as a person,...
KVUE

Is Austin's housing bubble bursting soon?

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin's median home price hit $640,000 in April, a Texas data analytics firm is predicting Austin's housing bubble will pop in three years. What goes up must come down, and hopefully, that saying applies to Austin's soaring home prices. "Austin is arguably in the largest...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsWest 9

Filling orphaned wells in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas — There's plenty of oil wells in service here in west Texas that create energy for the rest of the country, but there are also abandoned ones that really don't serve a purpose. "In a lot of cases in the Permian basin they are legacy wells that...
TEXAS STATE
smcorridornews.com

I-35 Capital Express South Project approved for construction

AUSTIN – The Texas Transportation Commission has approved a $547.6 million contract to build the I-35 Capital Express South project. The project will add two high-occupancy-vehicle lanes in each direction along I-35 from SH 71/Ben White Boulevard to SH 45 Southeast. In addition to the new capacity, the project...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
Infrastructure Construction
KVUE

Dry conditions prompt fire warnings for Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — A lot of people may be spending time out on the water this Memorial Day. But due to low lake levels, some Austinites are being asked to conserve water. Austin is moving from what's called the "conservation stage" to Stage 1 of the City's drought contingency plan.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
austinmonthly.com

Environmentalists Are Fighting Back Against Hill Country Developers

Deep in Roy Creek Canyon, a hidden valley 30 miles west of Austin, springs trickle out of shelves of limestone into clear green pools, and endangered golden-cheeked warblers flit through centuries-old bald cypress trees. A prime example of the unique ecosystems that fill the Texas Hill Country, the 50 acres surrounding the stream have been used as an ecology lab by the University of Texas Biodiversity Center, a study source for U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and a site for Audubon Society bird counts. “It’s untouched,” says Lew Adams, co-owner of the land. “It’s a time capsule for how this land used to be.”
AUSTIN, TX

