ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

2021 Vehicle Stops Report reveals Black drivers in Missouri are stopped more often

By Steve Lambson, KOMU 8
Columbia Missourian
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY — The annual Vehicle Stops Report released by the Missouri Attorney General's Office on Friday revealed law enforcement officers in Missouri continue to stop Black drivers at a rate higher than the state's population proportion of Black people. Since the attorney general's office started collecting traffic...

www.columbiamissourian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Summer begins for CPS students; library workers vote to form union

Daniel Boone Regional Library workers have voted to unionize, the first library staff union in the state. Cedar Ridge constructed a hammock forest for its students to relax and read in. Columbia Independent School graduated 10 seniors, and Columbia Public School students celebrated their last day of school. Your feedback...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Carrying on his light: Rock Bridge honors Mike Woods with vigil

Hundreds of community members gathered to honor the life of Mike Woods on Monday night at the Rock Bridge High School football field. Former students, co-workers and old friends shared their fond tributes of Woods. Woods, who was the Rock Bridge home-school communicator, was shot and killed at a rest...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

The primary election is vital to our democratic process

OK, I know I am early, but by the time you read this there will be less than nine weeks before Missouri’s primary elections. Normally, I would write about the primaries closer to the Aug. 2 election, sometime in late July, but this primary season has more candidates involved and requires more voters to choose wisely for their final nominees for the November general election. Remember, the political makeup of the state and federal Houses and Senates is on the line.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Columbia Missourian

Greed, political power and assault rifles are what's wrong in our country

Thursday was the last day of school in Columbia, Missouri, our hometown for over 5O years. We give thanks for all those who have contributed to a successful school year. This includes teachers, principals, counselors, school nurses, bus drivers, grounds supervisors, and parents who have sent children to school ready to learn, and respectful of those around them. These people have barely earned enough to support their families, but they are the bedrock of society.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Jeanette Endersby, Oct. 29, 1937 — May 18, 2022

Alverta Jeanette (Lehman) Endersby slipped peacefully into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, in her home in Columbia, Missouri, on May 18, 2022. She was born to Ralph J. and Nina C. (Simmons) Lehman in Woodward, Oklahoma, on October 29, 1937. Although the family moved around frequently, they always returned to their hometown, Woodward, where Jeanette met Robert Leroy (Bob) Endersby. After Jeanette graduated from Woodward High School, she joined her family, then in California. At age 17, she was hired as the secretary for a general at Hamilton Air Force Base. Returning to Oklahoma, she attended Panhandle A & M in Goodwell, Oklahoma, and graduated from Hill’s Business University in Oklahoma City. Then she worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture until Robert, who had joined the Navy, got leave. On May 31, 1957, the couple were married in Woodward. When Bob reported back to duty, Jeanette accompanied him and took a job with the U.S. Navy in Quonset Point, Rhode Island. The next year the couple welcomed a son, their only child. After Bob was discharged, the family returned home and were active in Oklahoma City’s Classen Boulevard Baptist Church. Bob taught Sunday School and served as a deacon and church treasurer, while Jeanette played the piano and worked as church secretary. Bob passed away on May 8, 1969. Now the breadwinner, the young widow turned to business. She worked the next 20+ years at IBM in Oklahoma City. After retirement, she lived on the Lehman family farm near Yukon, Oklahoma. In 2001, she made a new start in life with many new friends when she moved to Columbia, Missouri, to be near her family. She is survived by her son James; his wife, Linda; two granddaughters, Jane Rebekah Endersby and Katharine Ruth (Kate) Endersby; and grandson, Luke Anthony James Endersby.Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, Columbia, Missouri.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Workers cut down final oak trees on MU's Francis Quadrangle

The final pin oak trees fell down on MU’s Francis Quadrangle on Tuesday. In their place, five new trees have been planted on the quad. All of the 15 pin oak trees removed will be replaced by around 22 new white oak trees, likely over the next few weeks, said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Population Proportion#Black People#Attorney General#Vehicle Stops Report
Columbia Missourian

Paul Bradford Guptill, Aug. 13, 1941 — May 22, 2022

Paul Bradford Guptill of Charlotte (formerly of Columbia, MO) passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Paul was born August 13, 1941, to James Ernest Guptill and Marjorie Duncan Healey in Providence, RI. Paul was one of three siblings, his late twin sister Gail Buckwalter King, and a younger brother Stephen. Paul grew up in Philadelphia, PA attending Lower Merion HS. He then attended Grove City College, PA. He was a member of the Adelphikos Fraternity and Air Force ROTC. Upon graduation, Paul landed at Whiteman AFB, Knob Noster, MO as a Minuteman Missile Launch Control Commander. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler's flyer example of politicians enabling gun access

I wondered how a “mentally deranged” 18-year-old “lunatic” was able to legally purchase a semi-automatic assault rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The answer was obvious when I saw a taxpayer-funded flyer with a picture of smiling Vicky Hartzler brandishing the same weapon of mass murder, the purpose of which is to kill as many persons as quickly as possible.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Blanche Bartle (Backer) Wise, March 27, 1927 — May 20, 2022

Blanche Bartle (Backer) Wise, 95, of Kingdom City passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at her home. She was the oldest of three children, born on March 27, 1927, to the late Forrest Backer, Sr., and the late Eleanor (Todd) Backer. Upon graduating from Fulton High school in 1945,...
KINGDOM CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Columbia Missourian

Hartzler should rethink priorities and what is represented

Today I received your periodic mailing about your “accomplishments” as a representative in the U.S. House — so that your constituents would know where you stand on important issues of the day. Or, to be more precise, what is perhaps THE most important issue of the day: gun violence.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony honors fallen military

In recognition of Memorial Day, about 75 people gathered for a wreath-laying ceremony Monday to honor the fallen service members of Boone County. Many onlookers at the Boone County Courthouse faced the warm summer day and fished their red, white and blue clothing from their closets to celebrate the holiday and partake in the service.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Local organizer contextualizes the Memorial Day holiday for his community

In light of Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde, Texas, one community leader in Columbia is on a mission to alleviate further physical suffering for his people. “When I see the pictures of the kids who died in Uvalde, Texas, I see the same faces of our little kids who come to our after school program, and our Latino kids who go to school here in Columbia,” said Eduardo Crespi, the director and co-founder of Centro Latino.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Russellville, Oran earn title game spots

Russellville baseball advanced to the MSHSAA Class 2 championship game after narrowly defeating Plattsburg 3-2 in extra innings Monday in Ozark. Junior Jesse Daniel’s eighth-inning RBI double proved to be the game-winner just five days after his sixth-inning RBI double sent Russellville to the semifinals. Russellville will make its...
RUSSELLVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy